the moves that transformed Juve

For the first time this season the Juve he played a beautiful game, winning it well beyond the two goals difference. Justifiably a large part of the credit for 4-2 on the Zenith has been attributed to Dybala, revised at absolute levels, its levels. But the feats of this fantastic 10 must not overshadow the work and play of a team that, for the very first time, can be defined as such.

The push forward

On Tuesday evening in the Champions League, Juve played with two attacking wings (Chiesa and Bernardeschi), a playmaker (Locatelli) also known for his offensive forays, a midfielder (McKennie) whose main characteristic is that of insertions with and without ball, two pure attackers (Morata and Dybala), a full-back (Alex Sandro) who attacks often, another full-back (Danilo) who attacks less but attacks and two defenders (Bonucci and De Ligt) better at setting up than defending (opinion which refers above all to the last Bonucci). Out the setters who risk slowing down the maneuver (Arthur), out of Rabiot (less offensive than Bernardeschi), out of a pure midfielder (Bentancur). For how it was tactically arranged it was right to indicate the module in 4-4-2, but for the characteristics of the players it was a module from 4-2-4 (…)

Allegri: "The last 5 minutes are the emblem of who we are now"

