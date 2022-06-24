The movie about Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas premieres trailer

Andrew Dominik embarked on the ambitious task of bringing a part of Marilyn Monroe’s life to the big screen in the film Blonde. The tape was announced long ago and now Netflix has released the first trailer, confirming that the exclusive premiere date on the platform will be September 23.

The film is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates and the person in charge of embodying the mythical artist is Ana de Armas, who looks totally unrecognizable in the brief preview. The truth is that only with short, wavy and platinum hair and a mole on the face, anyone can quickly recognize who we are talking about. The cast is completed with Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel Y Evan Williams.

Blonde (2022). Photo: Netflix.

The film is produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson and focuses on the contradictions between Marilyn’s public and private life, for which she oscillates between fiction and reality. The film addresses the controversial figure of the singer, actress and dancer showing her complications, suffering, loneliness and darkness. The trailer shows precisely this shadowy figure that hides in dressing rooms while when it comes to going on stage it is a true vision.

Regarding the film, the director told Collider: “The whole idea of Blonde it was to detail a children’s drama and then show how that drama divides adults into a public and private being. And how the adult sees the world through the lenses of the children’s drama, and in a way it’s the story of a person whose rational image of the world is affected by her unconscious one, and uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe”.

Finally, he assured that it is a tragedy “of how an unwanted girl becomes the most beloved woman in the world and has to deal with all that desire that is addressed to her and how confusing that is.” She watches the progress Blonde next.