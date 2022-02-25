The movie Asking For It shows us what happens when they make Vanessa Hudgens angry

A new clip from the upcoming movie Asking For It has just been releasedgiving us a tense look at an upcoming new thriller that follows a group of vigilantes on a bender for the ages.

Asking For It tells the story of a small-town waitress who, after being mugged on a date, meets two women, Regina (Alexandra Shipp) and Beatrice (Vanessa Hudgens), who recruit her into their vigilante group. Together, the group works to bring down a corrupt system riddled with misogyny to create their own version of justice, which until now has been unattainable.

The new clip shows Kiersey Clemons as Joey, a small-town head waitress and former waitress, being pulled over by a police officer whose hostility causes Joey to freeze. In the clip, Beatrice chimes in telling the policeman, in great detail, her exact rights and the restrictions surrounding her attempt to stop them. Hudgens’ character takes over the clip, showing grit and danger with her smudged eyeliner and disgruntled look on his face. The clip gives us a glimpse of the growing tension within the thriller which, like the classic Thelma and Louise, promises a taut exploration of the consequences of sexual violence while also exploring a fantasy narrative of outright repudiation of institutions. that facilitate such abuse.

In addition to Clemons, Hudgens, and Shipp, the film stars Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, and Luke Hemsworth. The film is directed by Eamon O’Rourke, his first feature film project as a director. O’Rourke also wrote the film, which is his first full-length screenplay.

Asking For It will be released in theaters and digitally on March 4. @worldwide