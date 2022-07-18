The movie “Cruella” tomorrow in the Plaza del Sol

The movie “cruel” will be screened tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 p.m. in Plaza del Sol, with free admission. It will be the second screening of the Summer Family Film Series “movie nights” 2022 which has a total of 13 totally free projections, outdoors, in the Plaça dels Músics and Plaza del Sol in La Nucía.

“cruel”: Tuesday, July 19

“cruel” by Disney will be the second screening of this cycle, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. in the Plaza del Sol. This “remake” of the classic film stars Emma Stone in the role of “Wake” and Emma Thompson as “Baroness von Hellman”. This film tells the story of how the young clothing designer “Estela” ends up becoming the evil “cruel”.

13 movies

The cycle of the Summer Family Cinema “movie nights” 2022 has thirteen films, with two screenings per week. Every Tuesday the projection will be in the Plaza del Sol and on Thursdays in the Plaça dels Músics. Admission is free and free and the schedule 22 hours until August 11 and 9:30 p.m. in the last sessions. It will be an open-air cinema, under the stars, to enjoy the summer nights.

The films that will be screened are: “Gru 2 Despicable Me” (July 14 at Plaça dels Músics), “cruel” (July 19 in Plaza del Sol), “The Croods. A new age” (July 21 at Plaça dels Músics), “Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run” (July 26 in Plaza del Sol), “The Magic Park” (July 28 at Plaça dels Músics), “how to train your dragon 3” (August 2 in Plaza del Sol), “Father there is only one 2” (August 4 at Plaça dels Músics), “Abominable” (August 9 in Plaza del Sol), “Frozen II” (August 11 in Plaça dels Músics), “Raya and the last dragon” (August 23 in Plaza del Sol), “Trolls: World Tour” (August 25 at Plaça dels Músics), “spider-man: far from home” (August 30 in Plaza del Sol) and “the shortest night” (Thursday September 1 at Plaça dels Músics).