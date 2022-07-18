The movie “Cruella” tomorrow in the Plaza del Sol

The film “Cruella” will be screened tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19 at 10:00 p.m. in Plaza del Sol, with free admission. It will be the second screening of the 2022 “Movie Nights” Summer Family Film Series, which has a total of 13 totally free screenings, outdoors, in Plaça dels Músics and Plaza del Sol in La Nucía.

As every year, the Department of Culture has scheduled the Summer Family Film Cycle “Movie Nights”, which began on July 14 and will end on September 1. This 2022 edition has a total of 13 totally free screenings, outdoors. Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, it will be the turn of the Disney movie “Cruella”, in the Plaza del Sol at 10:00 p.m.

“Cruella”: Tuesday, July 19

Disney’s “Cruella” will be the second screening of this cycle, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19 at 10 p.m. in Plaza del Sol. This “remake” of the classic film stars Emma Stone in the role of “Estela” already Emma Thompson as “Baroness von Hellman.” This film tells the story of how the young clothing designer “Estela” ends up becoming the evil “Cruella”.

13 movies

The 2022 Summer Family Cinema cycle “Movie Nights” has thirteen films, with two screenings per week. Every Tuesday the projection will be in the Plaza del Sol and on Thursdays in the Plaça dels Músics. Admission is free and free and the hours are 10 pm until August 11 and 9:30 pm in the last sessions. It will be an open-air cinema, under the stars, to enjoy the summer nights.

The films that will be screened are: “Gru 2, My Favorite Villain” (July 14 at Plaça dels Músics), “Cruella” (July 19 at Plaza del Sol), “The Croods. A new Era” (July 21 at Plaça dels Músics), “Peter Rabbit 2: A la Fuga” (July 26 at Plaza del Sol), “El Parque Mágico” (July 28 at Plaça dels Músics),

“How to train your dragon 3” (August 2 in Plaza del Sol), “Father there is only one 2” (August 4 in Plaça dels Músics), “Abominable” (August 9 in Plaza del Sol), “ Frozen II” (August 11 at Plaça dels Músics), “Raya and the Last Dragon” (August 23 at Plaza del Sol), “Trolls: World Tour” (August 25 at Plaça dels Músics), “Spider-man: Far from home” (August 30 in Plaça del Sol) and “The Shortest Night” (Thursday September 1 in Plaça dels Músics).