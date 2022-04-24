The movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could be blocked in Saudi Arabia for including a homosexual character

Saudi Arabia could block the theatrical release of Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the appearance of America Chavez, a homosexual character in Marvel comics.

There is less left for the arrival in theaters of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose pre-sale of tickets has exceeded that of Avengers: Infinity War.

However, it seems that not everyone will be able to receive the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbecause it seems that a country intends to block its premiere.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. start subscription

According to Deadline, Saudi Arabia could ban the release of Doctor Strange in cinemas. However, it seems that technically the film has not been blocked in the country, but only did not receive a distribution certificate, so the media is pending any update on this controversial matter.

Apparently the reason for the possible prohibition of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to the inclusion of America Chavez, a character played by the actress Xochitl Gomez (Raven returns) and that in the Marvel comics he is homosexual.

This is nothing new coming from Saudi Arabia considering that Eternals was banned in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait after Disney’s refusal to censor the film for including a homosexual relationship (showing only a kiss that barely lasts a few seconds ).

VIDEO All about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Under the direction of sam raimi (50 States of Fright, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell, Spider-Man), the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will show Stephen Strange having to deal with the consequences of having disrupted the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the help of Wanda Maximoff.

In addition to Xochitl Gomez, the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is made up of actors benedict cumberbatch (The power of the dog), elizabeth olsen (Love and Death), Benedict Wong (Nine Days), Rachel McAdams (game night) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Infinity).

What do you think the possible banning of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness by Saudi Arabia for including a homosexual character? In the meantime, here are some of the best movies to watch in 2022 on Disney Plus.