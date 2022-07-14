The movie ‘Elvis’ brings the king of rock to Dominican theaters

Rock legend Elvis Presley arrives with his hip movements this Thursday at Dominican theaters, in the hands of Australian director Baz Luhrmann and with Austin Butler as Presley in the 159-minute biographical film ‘Elvis’.

Tom Hanks, Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery, Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPree and Luje Bracey also star in the film as Tom Parker, Steve Blinder, Priscilla Presley, Jimmie Rodgers and Jerry Schilling.

It premiered at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which was attended by many well-known personalities in the world of entertainment, one of them being the famous Colombian singer, Shakira.

lead actor

Butler is an American singer, model and actor known in the Dominican Republic for his role as James Garrett on the 2005 hit series ‘Zoey 101’.

Additionally, he has been part of the cast of feature films such as ‘Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, ‘The Shannara Chronicles’, ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

Between 2011 and 2020, the 30-year-old celebrity had a love affair with fellow actress Vanessa Hudgens, but shortly after the romance ended, he began dating model Kaia Gerber, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford.

General description

Distributed by Warner Bros with a screenplay by Jeremy Doner, the film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

critics

Critics have already commented on the film and the conclusions vary between those who consider it a well-made production and those who value it negatively, one of them being Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian.

Bradshaw said that although the film has a relentless and frenetically flashy montage, it is nonetheless insignificant.

Contrary to that, the reviewer of the website Enterteainment Weekly, Joshua Rothkopf expressed that the production achieves something difficult and valuable, extracting a shocking intimacy from cultural changes.

radicals.

“It cannot be said that Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis lacks intensity, energy, verve, pretensions and multiple bets. It is an overflowing film that is overwhelming, an incessant accumulation of visual and musical stimuli”, commented Diego Batlle, on the Other Cinemas portal.

About Baz Luhrman

Baz Luhrmann is an Oscar-nominated Australian filmmaker who, in addition to working as a director, has been a screenwriter, producer and actor.

The Great Gatsby (2013), Romeo + Juliet (1996), Love in Red (2001), Australia (2008), 99 Minutes in Heaven (2009) and the war film, The Highest Honor (1982) are some of the productions films in which he has participated.

Regarding his work, the contributor to the Cinéfilos portal, Isabel said that Luhrmann is not a type of half measures and that people love him or hate him.