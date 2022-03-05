The Movie Every Anime Fan Wants To Forget Is Available On Disney+ – CINEMABLEND

Surely Justin Chatwin, Emmy Rossum, James Marsters or Jamie Chung also want to cross out this disastrous film project from their resume.

Anime in general has had several live-action adaptations. over the years, both in Hollywood and in Japan. See the recent case of Cowboy Bebop from Netflix, which has been canceled after its first season, or the also criticized Ghost in the Shell: The Soul of the Machine starring Scarlett Johansson.

But none of those projects have been able to overcome lThe bad reviews that Dragonball Evolution received (and continues to receive)the adaptation to the big screen of the famous manga by Akira Toriyama and that everyone knows thanks to his anime series dragon ball. If you are one of those lucky people who have avoided this bullet, congratulations. But If your curiosity is piqued, today it is available on Disney +. But if you see it, always do it at your own risk.

The film hit theaters in Japan and other Asian countries on March 13, 2009, to do so a little later, on April 8 of that same year, in Spain. It cost a total of 30 million dollars and was able to collect only 58 million at the worldwide box office. It could have gone worse having negative numbers, but it is true that an American adaptation of a series of such caliber as Dragon Ball.



20th Century Fox Emmy Rossum as Bulma and Justin Chatwin as Goku



The plot of the film revolves around a Goku (Justin Chatwin) who has turned 18, so his grandfather Gohan (Randall Duk Kim) gives him a dragon ball, but not before letting him know that there are six others scattered around the world and that if he gets hold of all of them he can make a wish. So far so good. But it cannot be avoided that Goku goes to school and that he later goes to a party held by Chi Chi (Jamie Chung).

And let’s not talk about character design, where Piccolo (James Marsters) gets the worst of it., or that other important Dragon Ball characters such as Krillin, Chaozu or Ten were ignored. Although seeing the result of the film, surely it was better not to see them in real action.

There’s also no getting away from the fact that they changed Gohan’s death without any realistic criteria. In the anime, Goku accidentally kills his grandfather after transforming into the great ape, never knowing who was responsible for it. On dragonball evolution, Piccolo is the one who kills Gohanthus giving Goku a motivation to search for the Dragon Balls.

10 anime series better than ‘Dragon Ball’ that you can watch on Netflix

Plot or character design issues aside, James Wong was the director of dragonball evolution after having directed Final destination and Final Destination 3, of which he was also a screenwriter. It was perhaps the most horrible experience of his life, because he later became more focused on writing works like X Files or American Horror Story. But the career that was most affected by this film was perhaps that of Ben Ramsey.

an apology to all the fans

The screenwriter of dragonball evolution disappeared from the face of the entertainment world following his work with the film in 2009, appearing again in 2019 to direct, write and direct a short titled Interface. Nothing more is known about him. But the anime fan public never forgets and the website The Dao of Dragon Ball contacted Ramsey in 2016 to discuss dragonball evolutiona fact that was used to apologize to fans dragon ball:

Dragonball Evolution’ marked a very painful creative point in my life. To have something that I appear on as a writer and have it be hated globally is heartbreaking. Receiving hate mail from all over the world is disheartening. I have spent many years trying to deflect the blame, but at the end of the day it all comes back to the words written in the script and I bear the responsibility for what was a huge disappointment to many fans. […] I’ve learned that when you go into a creative project without passion, you come out with horrible results. So I don’t blame anyone for Dragonball but myself. I hope I can make it up to myself by creating something really good and entertaining that you guys like.

Six years later, Ramsey still hasn’t been able to make up for writing one of the worst movies in cinema history. Maybe I’ll do it later. Who knows.