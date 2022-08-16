the movie from 20 years ago by Julia Roberts that my friends and I have seen this weekend as if by magic

Weekends are the ideal time to do two things: rest and catch up on the movies and series that you have on your “what to watch” list. The weekend caught me just like that, with popcorn in hand and all the time in the world to enjoy. But when I open the Netflix app the first thing that pops up is a movie suggestion from Julia Roberts almost 20 years ago, and I saw her.

And where is the magic? In that today when I got to the office all my friends had seen that same movie on Netflix just like me. Chance? Not really: technology. The Netflix algorithm is what has caused this magical coincidencejust got that pitiful movie Without shyness will be placed on top at the time.

Mona Lisa’s smilethe new Netflix viral is almost 20 years old





It premiered in 2003 and it is one of those movies in which everyone sounds familiar. When you see the wonderful blood brothers (the best series in history for some) or Spielberg’s masterpiece Saving Private Ryan (one of best war movies of all time ) the same thing happens to you. You’re watching TV and suddenly… “wow, that’s the main character of series x”, “wow, wasn’t this girl in that movie?” and so with all of them, because her distribution is crazy.

Julie Roberts, Kirsten Dunst Julia Stiles, Marcia Gay Harden, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Krysten Ritter, Ginnifer Goodwin, Dominic West, Topher Grace, John Slattery and Ebon Moss-Bachrach among others, put themselves in the hands of the Director Mike Newell 20 years ago to make this film.

Katherine Watson (Julia Roberts) is the new adjunct professor at Wellesley, a women’s school where she will teach Art History. It’s the 1950s and the students are learning how to be “good” wives, but Katherine will try to make his brilliant students aspire to something more that be mothers and wives in life.

A feminist bet (like those of these series that we already told you about) with which to enjoy art in which, although there are no performances by Oscar, there is a nice and positive message that has reached us. And since it is imbued with a certain magic thanks to the algorithm of Netflix it is more than probable that, as it has happened to me, you coincide with your friends and when you want to realize it, all of you have seen this entertaining film by Julia Roberts.