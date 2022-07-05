The movie life of Hedy Lamarr: the actress who escaped Nazism, was a spy for the Allies and created Wi-Fi

Hedy Lamarr

I was born as Hedwig Kiesler in Austria in 1914. She was one of those girls who took things apart to see what they were like inside, and that’s why she started studying engineering at the age of 16. But she was also beautiful and she liked to act, so she ended up leaving everything to pursue the theater. At 19 she made the movie Ecstasywhich was a great success and a scandal, because he did one of the first nudes in cinema.

That same year, 1933, under pressure from her parents, she married Fritz Mandl, an older man who was engaged in the arms industry. He was a millionaire. And Nazi. Mandl was controlling to the extreme and he wouldn’t even let her go out on the street alone. As he sold ammunition, fighter planes and control systems to Hitler Y Mussolinishe listened to everything that was talked about on the subject.

After a few years of marriage, Hedwig managed to run away in a leak movie: she put a sleeping pill in the assistant’s drink that her husband had given her to keep an eye on her, she dressed in her clothes and took a train to Paris. She went from there to the United States: she ended up in Hollywood, with a contract at MGM. There she became Hedy Lamarr, movie diva.





Wi-Fi and its precursors

Hedy never gave up her passion for engineering. Thus, during World War II, she was faced with the possibility of solving a serious communications problem:how to transmit messages safelywithout the enemy listening?

Together with a pianist friend he invented spread spectrum technique, which allows communications to constantly change frequency. They can only be followed by someone who has a key. They were inspired precisely by the piano, because touching it changes the frequency all the time. The army and the scientific environment could have recognized the invention, but: prejudices. Because she was a woman, beautiful, an actress and not part of the Navy, they ignored her.

Only in the 1960s did they begin to use their technique for military communications. Without giving him credit. The invention turned out to be extremely useful and is the forerunner of WIFI and Bluetooth.

Hedy Lamarr died in 2000. It wasn’t until 1991 that she received the recognition she deserved. Actually in Austria, Swiss Y GermanyNovember 9, the day of his birth, is the Inventor’s Day.

READ MORE

More than 700 Misiones teachers will be trained this week with Ticmas

What is reading for (and what is it not for)