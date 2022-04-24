The movie ‘Madame Web’ starring Dakota Johnson will have its premiere in 2023

Mexico City.- The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow! It has been revealed that the spin-off of the Spider Man universe, until now titled “Madame Web” will hit theaters on July 7, 2023.

As is known, this next feature film will star actress Dakota Johnson (“50 Shades of Grey”), who will play a young version of Madame Web. So far, the cast has been joined by Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role as Cassie Howard in the series “Euphoria”, however it is not known which character she will be giving life to.

It is worth mentioning that the news of the release date of “Madame Web” has been known, after confirming that the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1” will suffer from a delay in its premiere, because now It will hit theaters on June 2, 2023 and not as planned on October 7, 2022.

While the sequel to the film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 2”, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

At the moment Tom Holland’s Spider Man already has three independent films within the UCM and another six feature films are apparently expected.

It should be added that the current Peter Parker (Holland) still needs to work as a photographer for the Daily Bugle, as well as meet other characters from the world of comics such as Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn or Felicity Jones; on the other hand, he also needs to face other distinguished villains that have not been seen in the films starring Toby McGuire and Andrew Garfield.

Who is Madam Web?

Cassandra Webb or better known as Madame Web is a mutant with powers of precognition and telepathy, who happens to be Peter Parker’s mentor in the comics. Without a doubt, the character is very important in the Marvel Universe, since he is also strongly linked to the Web of Life and Destiny, which is a three-dimensional construction in a fifth-dimensional space, which acts as a model for the entire universe. Multiverse and allows travel between realities.

