The movie Never Let Me Go will have a series adaptation by FX

Fans of the book and film adaptation Never Let Me Go They should be excited because FX is bringing back Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel. FX is developing a series based on the 2010 film, and it honestly looks like we’re about to be emotionally destroyed once again. The film was directed by Mark Romanek from a script by Men writer-director Alex Garland. Original producers Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich serve as executive producers for the series.

Melissa Iqbal is set as a writer for the series. It is unknown how the series will be adapted or whether or not it will connect to the film adaptation. Never Let Me Go is an emotional story that can be hard to take in, and it’s a solid choice for anyone who feels like crying.

The original cast included Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield and the film took us into the world of science fiction and what would happen when a group of children from Hailsham, a boarding school in England, began to become involved in their lives as clones. and going through the necessary surgeries for his human counterpart.

The thing about Never Let Me Go is that it’s a story about existence and questioning how it applies to beings created to keep human beings alive. These clones have thoughts and feelings, they have lives, but they are forced to give all of that up for the human beings who “made” them. Tommy (Garfield) and Ruth (Knightley) have a relationship, while Kathy (Mulligan) struggles with her own feelings for Tommy as she works to help guide the clones through her surgeries.

It is a look at love and also at our own human desire to go on living forever no matter what the cost and where that desire may take us. Never Let Me Go is always timely, especially with modern scientific advances, and is something that could work extremely well as a series, much like the movie did, which received high praise upon release.

Hopefully, the series will lead more people to read Ishiguro's book and the 2010 movie. Never Let Me Go doesn't have a cast or a release date yet.