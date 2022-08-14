The movie of the master of the thriller that is trending on HBO Max

Steven Soderbergh is probably one of the best directors in the world, especially when it comes to thrillera genre where the director has been able to create a unique personal imprint.

Since his debut with the great Sex, Lies go to VideotapeSoderbergh showed that the conventional would never be comfortable for him, which is why throughout his career he has constantly sought to reinvent himself, albeit on a small scale.

His last movie, kimiwas placed among the five most viewed films of the HBO Max platformsite that was chosen for the premiere of the film in February of this year. kimi is starring Zoe Kravitz, and tells the story of Angela Childs, a technology analyst reviewing data streams for Amygdala Corporation. Angela suffers from agoraphobia and follows a strict routine within the security of her loft-style apartment in downtown Seattle. Between breaks on the computer, Angela flirts with, among other things, the neighbor across the street from her and communicates with her mother, her dentist and her therapist through video chat, so as not to leave the comfort of home. .

Zoë Kravitz plays the protagonist of this unmissable thriller

This situation changes when you hear something strange in one of the streams you are analyzing. Considering it risky to report this situation via email, a co-worker advises him to go to her head office and speak directly with executive Natalie Chowdhury (Rita Wilson) and alert her. Getting to the office is a big challenge for her, but she is determined to do the right thing, even though she has no idea what will really happen when she steps out of her comfort zone.

kimi It features a great cast led by the new Catwoman who will be joined by Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Ratray, Jacob Vargas and Rita Wilson.

The movie uses classic resources of the genre but on small scales, based on the idea that less is more, creating a kind of contrast with a modern world where everything seems overwhelming. Also, it is interesting to think about how, while some things seem to be constantly moving forward, other elements can work from their most basic concepts.

The director knows this like nobody else, and shows that it is often better to be clear about what you want to show than to unwrap all the paraphernalia around any dramatic event.

kimi It is an excellent film, not only because of its look and its style, but also because it is intriguing, mysterious and dynamic. Undoubtedly a faithful exponent of the mastery of Steven Soderbergh.

