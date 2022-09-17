The movie on HBO Max that everyone must see, especially women; we tell you why

The weekend has arrived, however, many mexicans are resting since Friday due to the bridge on September 16 and if you are one of the people who stayed at home during this short vacation period granted due to the celebration of the Mexico’s independence, perhaps one of your favorite options is to enjoy the comfort of your sofa and enjoy a good movie.

That is why a tape is recommended below in hbo max that has caused a sensation because it is a production that has sparked controversy, in addition to the fact that it is a film starring only women, so it is recommended that the female audience enjoy this creation at least once in their lives.

A controversial tape on HBO Max

It is “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”, a film created by the director Cathy Yan, which was released in January 2020 and since its launch generated conversation and controversy because it was one of the most anticipated films by lovers of science fiction and stories drawn from comics.

This film is one of the most controversial since its release. Photo: Special

The film stars one of the most versatile actresses of the moment, margot robbie and after its release, this production unleashed a wave of comparisons with the acclaimed movie “Joker” and according to critics, “Birds of prey” by its English title, is a better film than Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring by joaquin phoenixthis according to the site Rotten Tomatoes, same that revealed that the rating of the Warner Bros film is higher than that obtained by the story of Artur Fleck.

About the movie

Harley Quinn, in the graphic story, is the Joker’s partner, and she is a medical professional who lost her mind when she met him. The first appearance of the character margot robbieoccurred in the movie Suicide Squad, which was not widely accepted by the public.

In addition to having Margot Robbie in the lead role, the film added notable actresses and actors to its cast, including Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Below we show you the trailer of this long-awaited and controversial film that you should not miss on the streaming platform with the purple and white logo.

