The movie on HBO Max that was censored and caused international controversy; is still on the platform | Trailer

In January 2020 it was premiered in theaters a film that generated conversation and controversy because it was one of the most anticipated films by lovers of science fiction and stories taken from comics. This is the film “Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn” which is starring one of the most famous actresses. versatile of the moment, Margot Robbie.

After its premiere, this production unleashed a wave of comparisons with the acclaimed film “Joker” and according to critics, “Birds of prey” by its English title, is a better film than Joker, directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, this according to the site Rotten Tomatoes, same that revealed that the rating of the Warner Bros film is higher than that obtained by the story of Artur Fleck.

What is the movie about

It should be noted that harley quinn, In the graphic story, she is the Joker’s partner, and she is a medical professional who lost her mind when she met him. The first appearance of the character of Margot Robbie was in the movie Suicide Squad, which was not widely accepted by the public.

This tape was censored when it came to HBO Max. Photo: Special

In addition to having Margot Robbie in the lead role, the film added notable actresses and actors to its cast, including Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Why the film was censored on its arrival at HBO

This tape hit the shelf HBO shortly after its premiere, however, when users went to see the film they discovered that the company streaming had published a censored and edited version.

Soon it was learned that it was a simple mistake because the movie of DC Comics has two versions, one censored for television and the original that reached theaters and in an erroneous way the distribution site of series and movies published the censored version, but shortly after they corrected his mistake.

Below we show you the trailer of this production that will undoubtedly raise your heart rate.

FAL

KEEP READING:

HBO Max: The most HAPPENING movie based on true events; is sweeping the platform |Trailer