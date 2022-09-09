The movie on Netflix that everyone is talking about; Gal Gadot has adult-only scenes

Within the stories of people with superpowers, men predominate, but now Gal Gadot has established itself as a superheroine enviable thanks to the fact that she is an intelligent, bold, beautiful woman and also a great interpreter of emotions through her stage work as an actress, qualities that she demonstrates in the most recent film in which she participates in Netflix.

It’s about the tape “Triple 9”, same that is currently one of the most successful on the streaming platform because it has sneaked into the list of the 10 most viewed movies of Netflix in Mexicowhere it specifically ranks number six in the ranking that shows the outstanding suggestions in the country.

A tape on Netflix recommended for adults

“Triple 9” or by its English title “triple nine” is an American production directed by John Hillcoat, which has a stellar cast, made up of Gal Gadot, Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Clifton Collins, Jr., Norman Reedus, Teresa Palmer, Michael K. Williams, Woody Harrelson, and Kate Winslet.



This film, released in 2016, is new to the series and film broadcasting platform, since it reached the streaming list on September 1st and since its arrival the film has unleashed a furor, one of the reasons has to do with the fact that in the tape appears Gal Gadot in a half-naked scene, so this production is recommended for people over 18 years of age, since it is “R” rating, which means that it contains violence, inappropriate language, drug use and sexual scenes.

What is the film about?

This production is based on a script written by Matt Cook and follows the story of a group of corrupt cops who would do anything to take home some extra money, that’s why a group of thieves have bribed them to rob a bank.

To achieve the robbery of the year they must execute a rookie agent to proclaim the code 999, which in police code terms means “down agent”. In this way the criminals they will be able to keep the police force distracted while they carry out the robbery; However, something will go wrong and now money is not the only thing at risk, but their lives.

