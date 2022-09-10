The movie on Prime Video that you must see after the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, will move you for its plot

After the death of the Queen isabel IIlast Thursday, September 8, now this unfortunate death has given something to talk about in relation to a film that is available through Prime Video, owned by businessman Jeff Bezos, a platform that has established itself as one of those that receives the most consumer demand in Mexico.

This is the tape “Spencer” which has generated hundreds of comments among the public and within the film industry because it is a tape that tells the life of the princess Dianaknown internationally as “Lady Di”, beloved British activist, philanthropist and aristocrat, who was the first wife of Carlos III, who after the death of Elizabeth II has taken the position as British monarch.

A tape that you should not miss on Prime Video

This film was directed by Pablo Larraín, in addition to having a script by Steve Knight. The film that has attracted attention after the death of Elizabeth II tells the story of the marriage of Lady Diana Spender and Prince Charles, which despite the abundance and adventures in her life, was allegedly broken by the infidelity of Carlos with Camilawho now became Queen consort from England.

This tape has attracted attention after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Special

The film starred Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Stella Gonet, Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry, and follows a story based on true events and through one of the most notable figures around the world and throughout history.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production that you can enjoy through the blue and white logo platform, a film that was also the winner of the statuette for Best actress at the 2022 Oscars after the performance of Kristen Stewart.

FAL

KEEP READING:

“I want you to come back”: The Prime Video movie that will move you from start to finish | Trailer