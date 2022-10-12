The movie on Prime Video where Brad Pitt conquers with his excellent performance will leave you speechless

Last Wednesday, August 3, it premiered on Mexico a film that is currently hosted on the platform Prime Video and it has unleashed fury because it is a film in which Brad Pitt appears showing his acting skills to the fullest. It is a production that unleashed a furor due to its plot, but also because for the premiere of said film, the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie wore a skirt on the red carpet, made in berlin (Germany).

“Bullet Train” is a film adaptation of the novel Mary Beetle, by Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka. In the film, Brad Pitt plays an experienced American assassin who must carry out a special mission aboard a bullet train in Japan. However, along the way he must face other assassins with the same objective as him.

The film is directed by David Leitch, director of feature films such as “Deadpool 2” (2018) and “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” (2019). The “Bullet Train” cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz and Logan Lerman.

A film based on a book

In accordance with Page Six, the story of “Bullet Train” was taken from the book “Marie Beetle”, written by Zack Olkewicz and tells the story of a psychopath who travels by train, where he is followed by a murderess who has the goal of killing him, played by King. However, during the trip they discover that there are more armed agents and a violent situation breaks out.

This film is a thriller with hints of action. Photo: Special

In order for this production to run, the Sony Pictures led production had to build 3 complete train cars and screens were hung leds with video footage of the Japanese countryside outside the train set windows to help the actors interact with the convoy environment.

“Bullet Train” is a title that also attracted attention because one of the most successful singers in the world today participates in this film, it is about bad bunny, who participates in the film and shows his acting skills with ample capacity and talent. This American action-tinged thriller is written by Zak Olkewicz and produced by Antoine Fuqua, who originally conceived the film. Below we show you the trailer.

