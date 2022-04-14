The movie’ sinks ‘Morbius’ and gets the best premiere of all time in the United States for a video game adaptation

‘Sonic 2: The Movie’ has made history at the US box office by getting the best premiere of all time for a video game adaptation. 71 million dollars is what the film directed by Jeff Fowler during its first weekend in theaters in that country.

Yes indeed, everything stays at home, Well, the record was until now held by ‘Sonic: The Movie’, which debuted with 58 million dollars shortly before the coronavirus pandemic completely altered the consumption habits of fans of the seventh art. sure in paramount They are already doing their best to have the third installment ready as soon as possible.

The great victims

One of the big losers from the great start of ‘Sonic 2: The Movie’ has been ‘Morbius’, since the film starring Jared Leto loses a whopping 73.9% of its income compared to the previous weekend. To put it in figures, it goes from 39 million to just 10.2 million. It will cost you more than expected to be able to say that it is a commercial success. Artistic we already know that it is not.

The great success of ‘Sonic 2: The movie’ has not been good for ‘Ambulance either. Escape plan’, since the last work of Michael Bay it has settled for just $8.7 million in its opening weekend. Internationally it has fared somewhat better and now totals 31 million. All in all, it will probably end up giving money, since it only cost 40 million and it still has to be released in many countries, including Spain.