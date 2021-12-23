News

the movie star can’t do without it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Movie stars are always beautiful and perfect: it is not said that to keep themselves so beautiful they use personal make-up artists and hairdressers

It remains a classic on the theme of beauty and personal care. The stars of Hollywood, cinema and music are truly wonderful. In particular it is the actresses who are conquering everyone with their well-groomed appearance. And a classic theme becomes the infamous “secret”That these divas use to be so bright and youthful. Perfect physique, smooth and flawless skin and a smile always dazzling.

“I have to do it at least once a week”: the movie star can’t do without it (websource)

Secrets and care of your own physicist that go on even over the years, amazing everyone. Among the many stars and divas of Hollywood there is one that has continued to amaze for many years now. It is about Julia Roberts and its incredible charm. Ever since she entered the cinema as a young man, she has immediately become an icon of genuine style and beauty superfine.

Read also – Tina Cipollari before success: the unrecognizable diva of Men and Women

The wonderful Hollywood star and her incredible beauty secret

Today it is fully in the “door” and yet nothing has changed: but how does it do it? Everyone is wondering what are the secrets of hers beauty. Unlike what you might think, there are no particular tricks, and not even too expensive or particular interventions. Apparently the secret of the gorgeous Julia Roberts it is simply a little bit of olive oil, strictly extra virgin.

Read also – Drama in Hollywood, the poignant confession of the actress

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts (websource)

This would be the basis of a precious pack that theactress uses for its skin. In addition, the paint also helps to moisturize the nails and make them more brilliant and resistant. But at the same time this remedy serves to keep the cuticles soft. In short, an important secret but at the same time simple. Will it really be like this?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Angelina Chernyak’s cosplay fascinates and arouses fear at the same time – Nerd4.life

October 29, 2021

Natalie Portman: “Mike Nichols is the only mentor who hasn’t been slimy to me”

October 6, 2021

Cruella in the 4K UHD steelbook version is even more beautiful

September 16, 2021

The films to see on TV from November 29 to December 5: plots and trailers

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button