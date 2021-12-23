the movie star can’t do without it

Movie stars are always beautiful and perfect: it is not said that to keep themselves so beautiful they use personal make-up artists and hairdressers

It remains a classic on the theme of beauty and personal care. The stars of Hollywood, cinema and music are truly wonderful. In particular it is the actresses who are conquering everyone with their well-groomed appearance. And a classic theme becomes the infamous “secret”That these divas use to be so bright and youthful. Perfect physique, smooth and flawless skin and a smile always dazzling.

Secrets and care of your own physicist that go on even over the years, amazing everyone. Among the many stars and divas of Hollywood there is one that has continued to amaze for many years now. It is about Julia Roberts and its incredible charm. Ever since she entered the cinema as a young man, she has immediately become an icon of genuine style and beauty superfine.

The wonderful Hollywood star and her incredible beauty secret

Today it is fully in the “door” and yet nothing has changed: but how does it do it? Everyone is wondering what are the secrets of hers beauty. Unlike what you might think, there are no particular tricks, and not even too expensive or particular interventions. Apparently the secret of the gorgeous Julia Roberts it is simply a little bit of olive oil, strictly extra virgin.

This would be the basis of a precious pack that theactress uses for its skin. In addition, the paint also helps to moisturize the nails and make them more brilliant and resistant. But at the same time this remedy serves to keep the cuticles soft. In short, an important secret but at the same time simple. Will it really be like this?