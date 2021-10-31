the movie star reveals everything

The strange habits of the stars that shock cinema fans. Everyone has their own obsessions, even if they are bizarre and unbelievable

The oddities and curious manias of the stars of cinema sometimes they look amazing. There are many vices and quirks of these famous characters, often especially for theirs beauty. But often, a certain charm also hides some disturbing aspect to say the least. To begin with, a lot of people are wondering what the secret of a charm that often goes beyond the boundaries of age.

Precisely this is the worry, often and willingly, of ordinary people. “But how do they do it?”. Sometimes it seems better not to even know the answer … because – for example – a very famous actor, with a long one career behind him with dozens of successful roles, he would have confided a beauty secret indeed embarrassing.

The incredible beauty secret of the movie star

It sounds incredible, but he himself explained that to keep his skin fresh and youthful he uses a treatment which comes from the East. It is very old and is called “Geisha Facial”. It is a treatment of beauty which in the original language is called “Uguisu no fun”, and is nothing more than getting smeared on the face of bird feces.

Yes, the “poop” of birds, definitely not unpleasant (not to say disgusting), should even be spread on the face for a treatment that would have a miracle. The strange confession comes from Tom Cruise, one of the most famous actors in Hollywood cinema. The same particular treatment was also used by Victoria Beckham, who spoke of it with great pride.