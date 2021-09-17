The movie starring Johnny Depp as Batman that you didn’t know existed

In 2016 Zack Snyder released his Batman vs Superman, receiving a lot of criticism for the casting choice: many disagreed with the choice of Ben Affleck in the guise of Batman And Jesse Eisenberg like Lex Luthor.

Before all this, however, the casting choice was distinctly different. The two candidates who should have filled the role of Batman and Superman were respectively Johnny Depp and Josh Hartnett.

The script, codenamed Asylum, dates back to 2004 and was discarded for being too dark and not suitable for what they wanted to do for a movie A.D.

It all begins in 2002, when JJ Abrams presented a screenplay entitled Superman: Fly with Joseph McGinty Nichol in the control room. But at the last minute McG changed his mind to direct Charlie’s Angels: To the Limit. The project passed into the hands of Wolfgang Petersen, which at that time had triumphed with The Perfect Storm and later realized Troy. So the Warner Bros resumed another script, that of Andrew Kevin Walker, on Batman vs Superman and the project of JJ Abrams shattered.

There Warner Bros he felt this story was too dark and decided to hire Akiva Goldsman to improve the script. Their will, however, was to keep Johnny Depp like Batman. The actor had already shown his versatility and talent with films such as Blow, Sleepy Hollow and Donnie Brasco. From then on he would take on the role of Jack Sparrow, earning excellent global success.

The other candidates for the role of Batman were actors of a certain thickness like Colin Farrell, Jude Law and Paul Walker, all vying to play the Dark Knight. Ironically, the Nolan’s Batman, that is to say Christian Bale, was one of the candidates for the role of Superman But in the end Josh Hartnett was the final choice.

An interesting story with two unusual protagonists, this is what Johnny Depp and Hartnett would have been like in the superhero costume

There plot it would have been quite interesting, we would have seen a Batman haunted by the death of Dick Grayson, Commissioner Jim Gordon and his faithful butler and father figure Alfred Pennyworth, kept alive by a hologram. The dark Knight he wants to retire for fear of becoming too violent and hurting the last people he loves in his life. Johnny Depp it would fit the character perfectly.

On the other hand a Superman struggling with a divorce and a woman who no longer loves him, Lois Lane. He also thinks he has wasted his life saving a planet that did not want to be saved, thus reducing himself to always looking sad and full of regrets. Josh Hartnett like Johnny Depp, he would have worn the cape perfectly.

As for the enemies, the Joker is no longer in circulation since it’s supposed died from the fall he suffered in Tim Burton’s Batman.

The conflict between the two superheroes will come however when Batman will want to kill the Joker for murdering his wife Elizabeth Miller. It will then be discovered that a terrorist who Superman saved from being brutally murdered by an angry mob he actually was Joker. Batman wants to kill the Joker once and for all, but Superman it won’t allow him to turn into a killer.

From here begins the clash between the two superheroes: they fight until they realize that it’s all a perfectly orchestrated plan by Lex Luthor.

Batman discovers that Elizabeth it’s just a creation of Joker, created according to the clown, for Bruce Wayne. A very simple way to get straight to his nemesis and face him. Superman intervenes by helping the Dark Knight to eliminate Lex Luthor and Joker.

There are other details in the released script (which you can read here) like Lex Luthor who escapes from prison by dissecting the brains of two guards only with the help of her nails, in order to remove their free will and thus transform them into his zombie slaves.

In the end the film didn’t move forward and they relied on Christopher Nolan to bring back the character of Batman in Batman Begins And Brandon Routh he interpreted the Man of Steel in Superman Returns in 2006. A few years later, we could see the clash of Batman vs Superman at the cinema thanks to Zack Snyder. Furthermore, during all these years it has always been rumored that Johnny Depp would have been the Joker, but it is useless to create false expectations.

