The movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

The actors who personify Barbie and Ken would be ready to start another joint shoot. Find out what will be the prequel that Warner Bros. plans for these Hollywood stars.

Although this year the big screen received endless premieres more than expected, the audience is already setting their expectations about what will come in 2023. It is that, since the images of Ryan Gosling Y margot robbie on the set of Barbieit is inevitable to imagine what the live action of the well-known doll. And apparently, their chemistry is so evident, that once again they could meet again on set with a very different project.

According to the site Puck News, the stars of Hollywood they have no plans to go their separate ways after finishing the filming of the film directed by Greta Gerwig. Apparently, the new heads of Warner Bros are trying to focus on film work, to be brought to streaming in a second instance. In this way, they plan different projects to reposition themselves as one of the most prestigious studios.

“They have some films that are almost ready for the green light”, begins by saying the report. And he continues: “Ryan Gosling, for example, agreed to star with Margot Robbie in Ocean’s Eleven prequelone of Warner’s biggest franchises outside of DC and Harry Potter”. In this way, they stated:If the deals go through, the Barbie co-stars, also from Warner, will reunite with filmmaker Jay Roach at New Line.”.

Although the details of the plot remain secret at the moment, it would then be a prequel to the story of Danny Oceanthe character he knew how to interpret George Clooney in the film that he starred with Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in 2001. It would not be the first time that they try to expand in this universe: in 2018, it was released Ocean’s 8 with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter in the lead roles.

The truth is that since the trilogy of Steven Soderbergh was released, the public has always received very well the films of this universe. That expectation of the audience, added to the unbeatable duo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, would be the new formula for Warner Bros. managers to bring their viewers back to theaters, as a priority before streaming on hbo max.