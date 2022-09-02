Entertainment

The movie that breaks records on Netflix: it lasts two hours and stars Anne Hathaway

The platform continues to add productions to its catalog that quickly become all the rage.


The price of the truth

Netflix continues to add productions that in a short time become the most viewed on the platform. This was the case for The price of the truth, a film that premiered in 2019 and is all the rage.



The Price of Truth is an American production released in 2019 that It is inspired by a true story and stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

The film tells the story of a tenacious lawyer who uncovers the dark secret that connects a growing number of deaths and illnesses to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process he risks his future, his job and even his own family to bring the truth to light.



Synopsis for The Price of Truth

An attorney whose firm defends chemical companies risks his career to expose a corporation’s mishandling of toxic waste.

Cast of the production that is all the rage on Netflix

  • Mark Ruffalo
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Tim Robbins
  • Bill Camp
  • Bill Pullman
  • Victor Garber
  • William JacksonHarper
  • Mare Winningham
  • Kevin Crowley
  • Trenton Hudson
  • Marc Hock
  • Lyman Chen
  • Courtney DeCosky

It may interest you


