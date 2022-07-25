Entertainment

The movie that dethroned Persuasion as the most watched on Netflix

An action movie directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo has become trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide, dethroning the period film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about “The Gray Man“, a film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo that premiered in Netflix last Friday and that has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning “Persuasion“, the period romantic movie that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

