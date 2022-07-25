The movie that dethroned Persuasion as the most watched on Netflix

An action movie directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo has become trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched movie on the streaming service worldwide, dethroning the period film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about “The Gray Man“, a film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo that premiered in Netflix last Friday and that has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning “Persuasion“, the period romantic movie that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

“When a CIA agent discovers compromising secrets of the agency, he faces a sociopath who is looking for him all over the world and who put a price on his head,” indicates the synopsis of the film that now heads the top 10 of Netflix.

“The Gray Man” has been ranked as the most watched movie on Netflix.

The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters and Dhanush, among others. It has a duration of 129 minutes.

“The Gray Man” has received mixed reviews from critics and subscribers to Netflix, who do not stop talking about the thriller. Most maintain that it is a routine, mechanical and predictable film despite its impressive visual display.

Related news

Ryan Gosling is the protagonist of “The Gray Man”.

The film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans currently ranks as the most watched movie of Netflix around the world and managed to dethrone “Persuasion“, the period film that had been leading the ranking since its premiere.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.