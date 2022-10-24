The movie that dethroned The Luckiest Girl in the World as the most watched on Netflix

A movie starring Sophia Anne Caruso and Charlize Theron has become a trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched film on the streaming service worldwide, dethroning the film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about The School of Good and Evila film directed by Paul Feig that premiered in Netflix last week and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning The luckiest girl in the worldthe film starring Mila Kunis that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

“The bond between best friends Sophie and Agatha is put to the test when they are transported to a magical school for future fairy tale heroes and villains,” says the synopsis of the film that now tops the top 10 of Netflix.

In the film, Charlize Theron she’s a glamorous (if stern) teacher of villains, and Kerry Washington plays a cheerful teacher of future storybook heroes at a magical school. The film is based on the bestseller by Soman Chainani.

The film was directed by Paul Feig and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, among others. It has a duration of 149 minutes.

The School of Good and Evil has been located as the most watched on Netflix

The School of Good and Evil It has received mixed reviews from critics and Netflix subscribers, but that hasn’t stopped it from climbing to the top of the Netflix top 10. Most emphasize that it is a genre film for the whole family that will remind many of the Harry Potter saga. However, they criticize that it is very long and that at times it becomes boring.

