The movie that dethroned The Luckiest Girl in the World as the most watched on Netflix

A movie starring Sophia Anne Caruso and Charlize Theron has become a trend in Netflix and it has become the most watched film on the streaming service worldwide, dethroning the film that had been dominating the ranking.

Is about The School of Good and Evila film directed by Paul Feig that premiered in Netflix last week and has quickly become the most watched on the streaming platform, dethroning The luckiest girl in the worldthe film starring Mila Kunis that had been dominating the top 10 of the streaming platform.

