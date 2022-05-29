The movie that has become one of the most watched on HBO

no one expected that kimithe little movie directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoe Kravitzwas to become one of the most watched movies on HBO.

HBO’s most watched movie

Among other things, because lately the streaming platform owned by Warner Bros. He has not skimped on big premieres; the suicide squad, batman either Matrix Resurrections are some of the most recent examples. However, here is this new collaboration proposal between the Oscar winner for Traffic and HBO, an association that has left great titles. But what is it about kimi?

Angela Childs, an employee of a technology company (Kravitz) works improving the performance and responsiveness of Kimi, a voice assistant. Childs listen to audio samples of people and the bug reports of an ever-improving software. However, one day he discovers a sound in which it seems that they have just committed a serious crime. Kravitz’s character will not only have to face the dangers of a company capable of doing anything to hide his dirty laundry, but in order to survive he will have to going out into the outside world while suffering from agoraphobia.

Kravitz has the honor of being thanks to this role and that of Catwoman in batman, occupying the podium of most viewed movies on HBO Max. The actress has been participating in major blockbusters and franchises for years, such as Mad Max: Fury Road, fantastic animalsX-Men: First generation or series like Big Little Lies Y High Fidelity. Kimi’s script is in charge of David Koepp, screenwriter of titles like the first Mission Impossible Y jurassic-park.

For his part, Soderbergh signed an agreement with HBO Max and Warner a few years ago in which he had to direct four exclusive productions for the platform. The first was let them talkWith Meryl Streep. then it came No Sudden Move and Kimi is the third exclusive production that does not go to theaters. He is currently filming Maigic Mike’s Last Dance along with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek and on the horizon, he is working on the pre-production of a miniseries titled fullcircle.

Aside from Kravitz, kimi has in its distribution other names such as Erika Christensen, Emily Kuroda, Jaime Camil, India de Beaufort, Devin Ratray, Jacob Vargas, Byron Bower, and Caleb Emery. Composer Cliff Martinez, a regular in Nicolas Winding Refn’s filmography, is in charge of creating a soundtrack in which technology, deserted streets and cold macro-corporations coexist in an almost neurotic environment.