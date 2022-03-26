The movie that is one of the most viewed on Netflix, has Selena Gómez as the protagonist and lasts two hours

Day by day the most viewed movies on Netflix change, and in the last few hours this production in which Selena Gómez participates entered the Top 10. Know which one it is.





Selena Gomez She is known for being a singer, songwriter, and actress. Her fame came mainly from her participation in Hannah Montana. However, she participated in a film that is one of the most viewed in Argentina in Netflix. Is about The dead don’t diea production directed by Jim Jarmusch. I know what it is.











“The Dead Don’t Die” was released on June 14, 2019 in the United States and is now one of the most viewed movies in Netflix and it lasts only one hour and 45 minutes. In March it arrived on the digital platform.

At the time of its release, the film received mixed reviews from the specialized press. While some reviews were complimentary of its tone, performances, and entertaining script, others felt that the film wasn’t really funny and that, ifExcept for occasional outbursts of laughter, it did not meet expectations.







Synopsis for The Dead Don’t Die

A celestial event raises the dead in the normally placid town of Centerville, a situation that the police chief and his deputy struggle to control.

CAST

Bill Murray

Adam Driver

tilda swinton

Tom Waits

Chloe Sevigny

Steve Buscemi

Danny Glover

Caleb Landry-Jones

Selena Gomez

austin butler

Luka Sabbath

Rose Perez

RZA

Larry Fessenden











Image: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

