The movie that made Margot Robbie dare to write Quentin Tarantino

Stars not only have idols, they also have doubts. This is how one of today’s great stars tells it in an interview (published by The Hollywood Reporter) in which we discover that, only after being bolstered by her performance in a film did Margot Robbie dare to write to Quentin Tarantino.

“‘Yo, Tonya’ was the first time I saw a movie and I said: ‘okay, I’m a good actress’“, confessed the actress, explaining that only then did she feel that she was “good enough” to be “prepared to reach my idols”.

The Australian, who reached the international market in 2011 thanks to the ABC series ‘Pan Am’, became a world star when Martin Scorsese trusted her to share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013). At that same moment he became a phenomenon, also appearing in the great ‘A Question of Time’ (Richard Curtis, 2013), playing with the fourth wall in ‘The Big Short’ (Adam McKay, 2015) and taking advantage of the pull in Hollywood with titles like ‘Focus’ (Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, 2015), ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ (David Yates, 2016) and ‘Suicide Squad’ (David Ayer, 2016).

It was then that the opportunity came play the ice skater Tonya Harding and, with her, the Oscar nomination. Although the statuette went to Frances McDormand for ‘Three Billboards on the Outskirts’ (Martin McDonagh, 2017), the appreciation of academics led Robbie to contact Tarantino who, at that time, was looking for a Sharon Tate for his next movie.

‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’ became one of the best movies of 2019 but, curiously, it raised some controversy due to Robbie’s little presence on the screen. Although he does admit that he cut several scenes he had shot, he acknowledges that these criticisms never bothered him because he thought they had “succeeded in conveying what we wanted”.

“I went to see her on a random Tuesday afternoon and sat in pretty much the same seat,” she said, recalling the scene in which Tate, like her before, discovers that she is a successful actress. “I had pretty much the same experience, even down to the fact that the person I bought the ticket from said, ‘but you’re in the movie,’ and I said, ‘I know.’“.

As in the movie, the ticket seller asked to take a picture with the actress. “I was like, ‘We’re practically doing the scene from the movie!’ Reality imitates fiction, which imitates reality, which imitates fiction, which imitates…

Robbie continued to show what a good actress she is in ‘Mary, Queen of Scots’ (Josie Rourke, 2018), she was nominated again for ‘The Scandal’ (Jay Roach, 2019), she captivated us in the wonderful ‘Birds of Prey’ ( Cathy Yan, 2020) and ‘The Suicide Squad’ (James Gunn, 2021) and, in a few weeks, we will see how he becomes a star (this time from the most classic Hollywood) in ‘Babylon’ (Damien Chazelle, 2022). And in 2023, ‘Barbie’, by Greta Gerwig. Insuperable.