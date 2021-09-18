the movie that made Ryan Gosling … Ryan Gosling

The Canadian actor has embarked on the road to becoming the star we all know, that of films like Drive, La La Land and Blade Runner 2049, with this super-tough 2001 film, which sees him in the role of a Nazi skinhead who is Jew. The Believer is available for streaming on Prime Video.

It was 2001, when Ryan Gosling became Ryan Gosling.

Or rather: it already was, because Ryan Gosling was born there, Ryan Gosling. But he was not yet the Ryan Gosling we all know today: the Ryan Gosling star, the good actor, the one who made young and old, critics and audiences fall in love. Ryan Gosling’s Drive, from La La Land, from Blade Runner 2049.

That Ryan Gosling was born there not in 1980, in Canada. It was born in 2001, when it was the protagonist of a very nice and very tough film, which is called The Believer.

First work as a director of Henry Bean (one who had scripted titles like Dirty business And Maximum coverage, and who later directed only one other film, Noise), The Believer tells the story of Daniel Balint, a boy from New York who is Jewish but so in conflict with his roots that he has become a Naziskin. His ideological delirium is such that, with a series of accomplices, he even plans the murder of a Jewish banker, and an attack on a synagogue. The meeting with some old schoolmates, and the one with some Holocaust survivors to which he is forced by the police after being arrested for a fight, however, also push Daniel to a progressive and increasingly tormented confrontation with the unresolved issues of his identity. and his religion, thus causing a complex and lacerating short circuit in him.

The story of The Believer, which was written by Bean himself together with the journalist Mark Jacobson (the same one who inspired, with one of his articles,American Gangster by Ridley Scott), is inspired by the real one of a boy named Daniel Burros, who in the late 1950s and early 1960s became infamous in the United States for being an exponent of the American Nazi Party first, and of the United Klans of America later, despite being Jewish. When his ancestry was made known, Burros committed suicide by listening to Wagner’s music.

The Believer it was presented as a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival of 2001, where he won the Grand Jury Prize, to then be programmed in festivals such as those in Moscow, Jerusalem, Edinburgh, Toronti, Athens, Stockholm and Rotterdam. It made its debut in Italy on February 8, 2002, very well received by critics, just as it had been in the USA.

Contributing to the success of The Believer was undoubtedly also the interpretation of Ryan Gosling, at the time 21, than the great critic Roger Ebert he called in his review “a powerful young actor”. Kevin Thomas, critic of Los Angeles Times although he did not like the film, he described Gosling as “thrilling and frighteningly convincing”. Pete Travers, on Rolling Stone, he called Gosling a “great, very brave performarce that will be talked about for years.”

In Italy Roberto Nepoti, on Republic, wrote that “the unknown Ryan Gosling gradually acquires a disconcerting dramatic humanity”, e Silvio Danese, on the Day, of a “bold and at the same time measured” interpretation.

The fact is that for his test in The Believer Ryan Gosling got one nominated for Best Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards, and that from that moment on his career started to become what we all know today.

If you want to recover it, The Believer is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

