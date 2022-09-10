Entertainment

The movie that Netflix recovered and is all the rage: it lasts two hours and stars Julia Roberts

Photo of James James34 mins ago
This production is a classic of American cinema and despite being released in 1999 today it occupies the podium of the most viewed films on the platform.



Netflix continues with a great year in which it adds more and more productions to its catalog of movies and series. This is the case of A place called Notting Hill that although it was released in 1999 today occupies the first places in the ranking of the most viewed.

A place called Notting Hill is an American production of romantic comedy that lasts 2 hours and 3 minutes and stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The film tells the story of William, a quiet owner of a small travel bookstore in the popular London neighborhood of Notting Hill who one day by chance meets Anna Scott, the most recognized film actress of the moment. From the moment the actress walks into her store, William’s life begins to change.

synopsis of A place called Notting Hill

A chance meeting brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who indulge in an unlikely romance.

Cast of one of the most watched movies on Netflix

  • Hugh grant
  • Julia Roberts
  • Rhys Ifans
  • Hugh Bonneville
  • Emma Chambers
  • james dreyfus
  • Tim McInnerny
  • Gina McKee
  • Dylan Moran
  • Matthew Modine
  • Emily Mortimer
  • alec baldwin
  • Richard McCabe
  • Roger Frost
  • Henry Goodman
  • Julian Rhind-Tutt
  • Lorelei King
