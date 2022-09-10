General interest TV









This production is a classic of American cinema and despite being released in 1999 today it occupies the podium of the most viewed films on the platform.







09/10/2022 07:55 am

Netflix continues with a great year in which it adds more and more productions to its catalog of movies and series. This is the case of A place called Notting Hill that although it was released in 1999 today occupies the first places in the ranking of the most viewed.





The movie that Netflix recovered and is all the rage: it lasts two hours and stars Julia Roberts

A place called Notting Hill is an American production of romantic comedy that lasts 2 hours and 3 minutes and stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The film tells the story of William, a quiet owner of a small travel bookstore in the popular London neighborhood of Notting Hill who one day by chance meets Anna Scott, the most recognized film actress of the moment. From the moment the actress walks into her store, William’s life begins to change.





synopsis of A place called Notting Hill

A chance meeting brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who indulge in an unlikely romance.

Cast of one of the most watched movies on Netflix

Hugh grant

Julia Roberts

Rhys Ifans

Hugh Bonneville

Emma Chambers

james dreyfus

Tim McInnerny

Gina McKee

Dylan Moran

Matthew Modine

Emily Mortimer

alec baldwin

Richard McCabe

Roger Frost

Henry Goodman

Julian Rhind-Tutt

Lorelei King





