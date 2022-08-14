The movie that swept 6 Oscars and is on Prime Video; you have to see it |Trailer

The Prime Video platform has established itself as one of the most popular streaming options by the public, because it offers options for classic, cult and art cinema, but also productions that are totally new and original, as well as films that They have been winners of the Academy Awards.

As is the case with “Little Women”, which became one of the most representative during 2019, this due to its plot and history with a feminist background. It was written and directed by Greta Gerwig and starred Saoirse Ronan, alongside Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen; follows the story of sisters Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth.

What is “Little Women” about?

“Little Women” is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott; the director decided to chronologically alter the plot and passages from the girls’ early years with her professional life.

This Sony Pictures film that began production in 2015 follows the story of three sisters, but focuses on Jo March, a New York City teacher who decides to find a famous publisher to agree to publish a story she wrote; her younger sister Ami is in Paris and fully lives her adolescence, until one day she attends a party with her school friend Theodore “Laurie”, who begins to drink until he is drunk and begins to make fun of her for wanting to marry a businessman. rich.

A film about feminism

The sisters’ lives change when they learn through a letter that their younger sister Beth is suffering from a complicated illness that has left her bedridden, so the teacher decides to return home to Massachusetts.

In general, the environment of these three sisters is complicated due to the machismo so present in their lives, however, they decide to make a change in this regard to be happy and follow their dreams.

The film was made with a budget of 40 million dollars, which managed to raise 205 million dollars, in addition to receiving six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adaptation, as well as as nominations for the BAFTA awards and the Golden Globes.

