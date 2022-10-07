The movie that terrified the children of the 90s

the witches either The witcheswas one of those horror movies that marked the childhood of the 90’s kidsWell, thanks to its special effects and creepy theme, it undoubtedly achieved its goal, which was to terrify anyone who sees it.

the london director Nicholas Roeg was in charge of adapting cinema the novel of Roald Dahl from 1983 where the writer approached witchcraft in a fantastic way and did so betting more on special effects, which precisely took the cake for being quite realistic for the time.

The actress Angelica Hustonwas commissioned to star in the grand witch who led the ‘sect’ and Mai Zetterling was the grandmother of the protagonist, the little Lucas (Jason Fisher). For his part, the iconic English actor Rowan Atkinson (mr bean) had a small supporting role.

“The Witches” synopsis

According to the official synopsis, the witches of 1990 tells the story of Lucas, a recently orphaned boy who is taken to a seaside hotel in England by his grandmother who is recovering from an illness. A group of mysterious women who turn out to be evil witches who seek to turn all the children of England into mice are staying at the same hotel.

The version with Anne Hathaway

On October 22, 2020, the adaptation of The Witches directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Kenya Barris and the Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, who since 2008 showed his interest in making a new version of the 90s film.

The film starred Anne Hathaway and was published on the HBO Max streaming platform.

Although del Toro had the intention of sticking closely to the original story, the film generated a great debate, as some users pointed out that completely new elements were included, in addition to emphasizing that they abused the special effects. On the other hand, there are those who applauded Hathaway’s characterization, despite the fact that the film in general did not generate the same impact as the original.

