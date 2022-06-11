The movie that was a box office success and traumatized an entire generation is on HBO Max: Trailer

Currently one of the platforms users’ favorite is HBO Max, which has recently established itself as a success factory and continues to prove it, as this series and movie company continues nourishing your catalog based on the demands of subscribers.

The titles offered by the platform American, owned by Warner Bros, have undoubtedly changed the way of consuming series and movies; the success has been so much that even HBO Max has managed to revive productions that went unnoticed after being released in cinema or on television.

Since its arrival on the streaming market in 2020, HBO Max has consolidated as a strong competition for other platforms that already monopolized this market, this mainly because it put in its catalog various series iconic that are considered classics, such is the case of Friends, Sex and the City, The Office, among other.

It is under this panorama that every day new subscribers dive into the playback queues of this site in search of the best productions corresponding to different genres, and one of them is the terror.

The HBO Max movie that traumatizes those who see it

It’s about the movie “Fantasy Island”, which is based on Gene Levitt’s 1977 television series of the same name, which traumatized an entire generation, and which has now revived terror through the new adaptation released in 2020.

The 109-minute production is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Jillian Jacobs, Chris Roach and Wadlow. It stars Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang and Ryan Hansen.

The film follows a group of people who, while visiting the island of the same name, discover That the fantasies of dreams come alive begin to become horrible living nightmares and must try to do whatever it takes to survive.

Without further ado, below we show the trailer of said terrifying film, which promises to generate various emotions in the spectators who dare to see it.

