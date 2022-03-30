Despite having been one of the most viewed movies on Netflix this year and no longer being among the main ones, Jennifer Lawrence participated in this production that was summoned to the 2022 Oscars. I know what it is.





Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most recognized actresses of her generation. On this occasion, she stars in Netflix a film that had the nominations for the Oscar 2022 for script, editing and soundtrack. This is Don't Look Up, the production directed by Adam McCay.







The movie that was all the rage on Netflix, stars Jennifer Lawrence and lasts two hours

“Don’t look up” premiered on Netflix in 2021. However, it took on a connotation in the summer of 2022 in Netflix and occupied the highest positions among the most viewed films for several weeks.

It is about how much of humanity is not interested in the topic of climate change that caused the fall of a meteorite that could destroy the world, while an astronomer warns about the catastrophe that could occur.







Don’t Look Up Synopsis

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humanity of a deadly comet that is on a collision course with Earth. The world’s answer: So?

DISTRIBUTION

Leonardo Dicaprio

Jennifer Lawrence

meryl streep

Cate Blanchett

Robert Morgan

Jonah Hill

Mark Rylance

Tyler Perry

Timothee Chalamet

Ariana Grande

Scott Mescudi

Michael Chicklis

Melanie Lynskey

Himesh Patel

Tom Sisley

Paul Guilfoyle

Robert Joy







