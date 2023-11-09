The movie ‘The Legend of Zelda’ is already a success for Nintendo

movie advertisement live action Of the Legend of Zelda Shocked the whole world. After years of rumors, nintendo Greenlighted the production of a film based on one of its most popular games. The response has been like this Company shares increased To a level not seen since the pandemic.

a report of financial Times Mention that the value of Nintendo shares This Tuesday they closed with a gain of 6%, This price increase was not seen since the beginning of 2021, when the company reported millions of dollars in Switch sales and animal Crossing During imprisonment. At the time of writing, the price remains at 6,774 yen (41.9 euros).

Nintendo is going through a critical moment. A good start The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom And super mario bros movie Have contributed to the company’s success in 2023. The great reception from users has made the film one of the highest-grossing adaptations in recent times. Investors believe that The company can realize its next project on the big screen,

Nintendo shares surged in Tokyo, rising the most since December 2020 after the company announced it was making a live-action Zelda movie. pic.twitter.com/wqYkg7yVPk – Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) 8 November 2023

a film by the Legend of Zelda Shigeru Miyamoto approves, who will be fully involved in the production. The franchise’s creator noted on Twitter (x) that he has worked with the films’ producer Avi Arad for years unresolved Or with the Spider-Man Trilogy tom holland,

When will the film be released? the Legend of Zelda

Tom Holland can become Link

Although Shigeru Miyamoto has been working on a Zelda film for some time, production will take time, Nintendo has signed a deal with Sony Pictures to finance part of the project and distribute the film internationally.

the Legend of Zelda under development and Will be directed by Wes Ballresponsible for the trilogy the maze Runner And kingdom of the planet of the apes, He The script will be written by Derek Connollyauthor of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Kong: Skull Island And jurassic world, As additional information, Connolly also works as a screenwriter on the film metal Gear SolidStarring Oscar Isaac.

It is currently unknown which actors might play Link, Zelda or Ganondorf, or whether it will be set in any of the game’s timelines. This project is important for Nintendo Not only because it’s one of his most fascinating properties, but because it’s the first time he’s completely involved himself in a feature film. Japanese giants Will provide 50% of the film’s financing,

The closest Nintendo has come to a live-action Zelda project is this famous ad for The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past For Super Nintendo.

