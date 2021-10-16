the movie to see on the weekend

The film that we advise you not to miss this weekend is The Last Duel by Ridley Scott. With Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (blond!) Back together. And Adam Driver. And the absolute revelation Jodie Comer. In cinemas.

The Last Duel: battles, loves, passions and true history

Battles, loves, obsessions, violence. Matters of honor, truth and justice. In one sentence: many topoi of the history of man concentrated in a single film. That is to say The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, in theaters.

An almost unknown episode of the Hundred Years War seen – cinematically – by Ridley Scott. With a cast of stars to play ladies and knights: Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck…

The Last Duel: plot, characters, protagonists

The film is based on the historical novel The last duel. A story of scandals, intrigues and a fight to the death for the truth by Eric Jager (ed. Bur). Narrate the story of two friends, then rivals, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) and Jean De Carrouges (Matt Damon). Are in 14th century France.

Le Gris is at the service of Count Pierre (Ben Affleck), with whom he dedicates himself to libertinage and orgies with the maids. When Jean leaves for the war, Jacques takes advantage of the absence, he deceives himself into his house and rapes his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer).

Upon returning, Jean discovers what has happened. Jacques confidently argues that it wasn’t rape at all, but a consensual relationship.

We see the story from the different points of view of the three characters. To then find a single epilogue, a duel to the death, demanded by Jean.

The woman was actually raped, yet very little was known about this episode.

Why is The Last Duel the movie to watch this weekend? The review

Because it is a powerful and disturbing medieval fresco on a historical truth, filtered through three different and antipodal points of view.

It immerses us in the gaze of the three protagonists, disturbing and displacing not a little our feeling and the bearability of the Truth.

Muddy, misunderstood, manipulated. The film takes place during the Hundred Years War, but is (sadly) very topical.

Talk about a real sexual assault case of the time. Focuses the distrust with which the female voice, the voice of the victim, is listened to by “justice”. The obviously “divine” one, however earthly, of the French ecclesiastical and juridical authorities. And even the husband doubts …

A kind of “Rashomon medieval “unpredictable, original and effective. In world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it garnered enthusiasm and acclaim from almost all critics (including “anti-Ridleyscottians”).

Ridley Scott at the top: from The Duelists to The Last Duel

Ridley Scott returns to his best. It had been years – maybe since American Ganster (2007) – that the English author was not making such an unsettling and destabilizing film.

The Last Duel (the title vaguely recalls the director’s first film, The duelists), is an original and complete work. And despite all the difficulty of shooting in full pandemic. Shooting was halted, after a few weeks of shooting, in mid-March 2020.

It is certainly not a history lesson (not even Gladiator it was …). How much rather a suggestive and at the same time faithful cinematic reinvention at the heart of the facts narrated.

We look forward to the next House of Gucci (to be released on December 16), the director has kept the same expressive verve. Meanwhile, let’s not miss this magnificent surprise in the room.

Combat reinvented for the cinema

The sequence of the long combat-epilogue was almost completely invented – separate final outcome – for cinematographic reasons.

They were found some notes on how the “last duel” really took place in object. At the Venice Film Festival, Matt Damon said that the director would comment on those notes as follows: “That way it would never work in the cinema. I’ll tell you how we will shoot the sequence! “.

Co-authors and stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Interpreters, co-writers, co-producers and friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck became passionate about Jager’s historical novel in the early 2000s. It was shortly after the glories and the Oscar for Will Hnting. Rebel genius (1997). Only many years later did they manage to obtain the rights, involving Ridley Scott and his partner Kevin Walsh of the Scott Free company.

Damon and Affleck wrote the script for the two “male” episodes. By entrusting instead Marguerite’s story to screenwriter Nicole Holofcener. The three authors then exchanged chapters, comparing and modifying details. The direction was entrusted to Sir Scott.

The rest is history… Get ready for the duel!

