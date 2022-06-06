The movie where Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly

Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most controversial celebrity couples. They star in great fashion moments on the red carpets together and intense texts are dedicated to each other on social networks that leave more than one “mouth open”. Their romance is strong, unique and dark but How did your love story start?

Both are ultra passionate and daring to even mention that they have drunk from each other’s blood, but it all started in 2020 when they crossed paths for the first time in March. The two were filming the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” starring Bruce Willis.

The tape is available on Amazon Prime Video. It received various criticisms from the public and experts as they assure that the story does not meet the expectations they created with the advances.

Although it was not the most awarded production nor the best work in the career of Machine Gun Kelly or Megan Fox, she did join them in an intense and crazy love until now that they are even already engaged to an exuberant (hopefully) engagement ring Musician design with both birthstones forming a heart.

Since that production they have not been separated and whenever possible they publicly boast and enjoy their relationship with racy photographs and attitudes without worrying about what the public, their friends or family might think.

What is the story of “Midnight in the Switchgrass”?

It is based on a true story about the most feared and popular serial killer in Texas in the United States. FBI agent Karl Helter, played by Bruce Willis, teams up with Rebecca Lombardo (Megan Fox) to take down the sex trafficking ring. They come across the serial killer and decide to ally with Bryan Crawford who is part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who knows the case very well.

The unexpected twist and twist to the plot comes when Rebecca is kidnapped and her colleagues and friends must investigate at breakneck speed to solve the case.