Entertainment

The movie with Ana de Armas based on real events that you have to see on HBO Max

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The presence of Robert DeNiro in the boxing biography of Roberto “Mano de piedra” Durán, they make it a movie that everyone wants to see, but the performance and participation of Anne of Arms ends up turning to this movie you can see through hbo max in a great option to remember the fighter.

In the film, directed by Jonathan Jakubovichwe can see the life of Robert Duran. It begins by showing the player’s early years growing up in Panama, through his gradual rise in the game of boxing, all the way to his iconic fight against Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980. Obviously it shows his controversial retirement, which has given much to talk about.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meet Michelle Rodríguez’s fastest car

4 mins ago

Selena Gomez’s startup is valued at $100 million – Metro World News

9 mins ago

not anymore, unrecognizable

15 mins ago

Tragic goodbye to Anne Heche: the story behind ‘Six days and seven nights’, the film that launched her to fame (and how Harrison Ford became her ally)

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button