The movie with Ana de Armas based on real events that you have to see on HBO Max

The presence of Robert DeNiro in the boxing biography of Roberto “Mano de piedra” Durán, they make it a movie that everyone wants to see, but the performance and participation of Anne of Arms ends up turning to this movie you can see through hbo max in a great option to remember the fighter.

In the film, directed by Jonathan Jakubovichwe can see the life of Robert Duran. It begins by showing the player’s early years growing up in Panama, through his gradual rise in the game of boxing, all the way to his iconic fight against Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980. Obviously it shows his controversial retirement, which has given much to talk about.

In addition to Robert De Niro, the film features the protagonist of Édgar Ramirez.

In the middle of his professional life, aspects of his personal life with his wife and children, the political turmoil in his country, an encounter with mafia types and other captivating details that make you not want to stop watching it are intermingled.

The role of Ana de Armas in Hands of Stone, the HBO Max movie

Anne of Arms was in charge of interpreting happiness churchesthe wife of Stone hand but above all a very strong and intelligent woman who knew which direction she wanted to follow in her life. Her political beliefs were well defined and she had no problem expressing them.

Ana de Armas personifying Felicidad Iglesias. | Source: Hands of Stone

But perhaps what stands out most about this character is the ability she had to reassure and ground her husband, something no one else could do. Ana de Armas managed to capture all this perfectly, even crossing the screen and winning the hearts of the public thanks to the interpretation of her so real and natural.

Related news

The reality is that it is a good movie to have a good time, but you should not expect too much. The most severe critics have dared to say that although it perfectly portrays the life of Duranalthough a little colored, it does not achieve the experience that one expects when watching this type of film.

Who was Roberto Duran?

“Stone Hand” Duran He is one of the greatest boxers in history. He stood out for his great achievements, which until now have not been equaled and are always remembered when talking about this sport. To give you an idea, he fought in 119 professional fights, winning 103 (70 by knockout) and losing just 16. He won titles in four different weight classes and fought in five decades, from 1960 to 2000. Yes, five decades! ! He was 50 years old the last time he stepped into the ring.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.