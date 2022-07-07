The movie with Cillian Murphy that is trending on Netflix

After the premiere of Peaky Blinders, Cillian Murphy returned to his popularity on Netflix. One of her movies became a trend. Look!

Cillian Murphy He is one of the most popular actors of his generation. His roles with the director Christopher Nolan they earned him success, fame and adoration in the public. With her leading role in Peaky Blindersbecame one of the most prominent actors in his group.

The actor’s long career led to several platforms having films in which he stars in their catalogues. Currently and after the recent premiere of the last season of Peaky Blinders in Netflixthe platform incorporated the film red eye (either Night flight).

Red Eye or Night Flight is trending on Netflix

In 2005, it premiered red eye -or, in Spanish. Night flight. Directed by the great Wes Craven (saga scream, Nightmare on Elm Street), the film stars Murphy and the talented Rachel McAdams. In addition, they are part of the cast: Brian Cox, Laura Johnson, Jack Scalia, Robert Pine, Terry Pressamong others.

It is a thriller and intrigue film that is related to terrorism. Its official synopsis reads:Lisa Reisert (McAdams) flies to Miami; Shortly after takeoff, Jackson (Murphy), her seatmate, reveals the reason for her presence on board: he is the mastermind of a plot to kill the Commissioner of Homeland Security, and Lisa is the key to make it happen. If she refuses to cooperate, Jackson will order her father killed. Trapped on the plane, Lisa desperately searches for a way to elude Jackson and prevent an impending murder.

The film had an average reception: some critics found it a good film and others, not so much. Therefore, there is no general inclination to one of those opinions. What do you think, cinephiles?