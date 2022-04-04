the movie with Jared Leto grosses more than it cost in just one weekend

‘Morbius’ has triumphed at the box office, since during its first weekend in theaters it has raised 84 million dollars, an amount higher than the 75 million it cost. It is a matter of day that the film starring Jared Leto be an official success, but we can go on saying that it is.

Your success data

The income of ‘Morbius’ in its first weekend is divided as follows: 39.1 million dollars in theaters in the United States and an additional 44.9 million in 62 other markets. It is also worth noting that it has been number 1 at the box office in 42 countriesalthough Spain has not been one of them, since in our country the first position has gone to ‘Sonic 2: The movie’.

There are still some important markets where ‘Morbius’ has not been released this past weekend, including Holland, Hong Kong or China, where it is not yet confirmed that it will be released. Let us remember that ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has already been left unseen in theaters in that country, which did not prevent it from becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

What is clear is that the bad reviews received by ‘Morbius’ have not weighed when the public comes to theaters to see it. Sony will surely announce soon your future plans for the character, something that his two delirious post-credits scenes already outlined.