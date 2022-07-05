The movie with Johnny Depp that is trending on Netflix

A movie starring Johnny Depp is being a hit on Netflix. It’s about Dark Shadows. We tell you what it’s about!

Johnny Depp He is the actor who has been talked about the most in recent months. Due to the trial for defamation that he had with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor became more popular than in his golden years of acting. At the beginning of last month, the sentence of the long trial was ruled where justice ruled in favor of Depp who sought to clean his image, after Heard’s accusations of domestic violence.

The actor is “braked” in the industry and without the flow of job offers he had before the accusations. With the current glitch, it is expected to find him again in different stories. Meanwhile, fans remember his career with the movies that are available on streaming platforms. One of the most popular is Dark Shadows what is in Netflix and, in recent weeks, it became a trend.

A hit on Netflix

From the year 2012, the film is directed by Tim Burtonan outstanding director in the history of cinema and with whom Johnny Depp has done several jobs, such as Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Alice in Wonderland. For many years, Burton-Depp has been considered one of the best director-actor duos in current cinema (or rather, in recent decades).

Dark Shadows has a Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Chloe Grace Moretz and another of the actresses who has collaborated the most with BurtonHelena Bonham Carter. The film is a horror comedy involving a family of vampires in the 1970s. Its duration is less than two hours,

Its official synopsis reads:In 1752, the Collins and their son Barnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that hangs over their family. Over the years, Barnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking Angelique Bouchard’s (Eva Green) heart. She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Barnabas manages to get out of his tomb and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991. “

