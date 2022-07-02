The movie with Margot Robbie that is a success on Netflix

A revenge movie starring Margot Robbie triumphs on Netflix. At Cinephiles, we tell you what it’s all about!

margot robbie has starred in films that have become a great success, such as I, Tonya, Once upon a time in Hollywood either The wolf of Wall Street. She worked with the most prominent directors in history and in Hollywood, such as Tarantino Y Scorsese. Also, she participated in the world of superheroes where she even got her leading movie, birds of prey. She established herself as one of the best actresses of the moment and is one of the public’s favorites.

He is currently recording Barbiethe movie he is directing Greta Gerwig and where you share screen with Ryan Gosling. It is presented as the most anticipated for next year. On several occasions, the actress was nominated at the big awards. Some of the movies that she starred in are on various streaming platforms. Recently, one of them stands out above the others. Is about Terminal.

A hit on Netflix

Terminal is a movie that was released in 2018. It is a drama and revenge thriller that has a Vaughn Stein as director and Robbie as protagonist. But, also, they are part of the cast: Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons, Matthew Lewis, among others.

“Two assassins are entrusted with a sinister mission. Along the way they will meet a woman who will make the task even more difficult than they expected..” reads his synopsis.

Have you seen it, Cinephiles?