the movie with The Rock is officially the most watched ever on Netflix

In the last few hours Red Notice has officially become the Netflix film with the highest number of views ever in the history of the platform. The record previously belonged to Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock who has now dropped to second position, just behind the film with The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

According to data provided by Netflix itself, Red Notice has surpassed 328 million hours of views becoming by far the most viewed film globally on the platform. In second place goes Bird Box with Sandra Bullock with over 282 million hours of views while in third stable place is Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth. It should be noted that Red Notice has recorded over 50 million views in the last week alone, proving to be still the most viewed movie on Netflix more than three weeks after its official launch on the digital platform.

Among the most viewed movies this week on Netflix are still there Bruised, directorial debut of Halle Berry who is also the protagonist and the Christmas film A child called Christmas.

During a recent interview with Looper, the director of Red Notice Rawson Marshall Thurber teased a possible plot for the Red Notice sequel, revealing which direction he’d like to take. Without revealing anything, Thurber said that he is thinking about how to articulate the new possible plot of the film and that his intention would be to pick up the story immediately where the first movie ended, or rather in France at the Louvre. While we saw the three protagonists ally each other for the mission, we never saw them at work in the Louvre because the film ended immediately after: “We shut down as soon as our three heroes go to the Louvre for a theft“.