The movie with Tom Hardy that is a success on Netflix

Tom Hardy He has participated in numerous films that became great successes. However, some of his most acclaimed feature films were the ones she directed. Christopher Nolan or belonging to the world of Venom, as they became box office hits. One of his latest works is related to this Marvel villain/superhero.

Other of his great works were Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception Y Peaky Blinders. The actor is one of the public’s favorites and it is always celebrated that he makes films (and the series) with Cillian Murphy, your eternal companion. Recently, a movie in which she stars is among the trends of Netflix. Is about lawless.

A Netflix hit

lawless (also known as Lawlesslisten)) is a 2012 American film that lasts 115 minutes and is directed by John Hillcoat. They carry the story forward Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain, Shia LaBeouf, Mia Wasikowska, Gary Oldamn, Noah Taylor, Bill Camp, Jason Clarkeamong others.

It is a thriller, drama, based on real events and contextualized in the 30’s, in the moments of the Great Depression. The synopsis for him reads: “when Prohibition (1920 to 1933) is still in force in the United States, the Bourant brothers accidentally become alcohol smugglers. In the land of opportunity it’s not always easy to make a living and make a fortune, however, these brothers will make homemade whiskey and they will have to be cunning so that Special Agent Rakes and the authorities do not discover them. “

The film was in the official feature film section of the Cannes Film Festival and knew how to reap good reviews. is available in Netflix.

