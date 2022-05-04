The movies and series coming to HBO Max in May

Streaming platforms renew their catalog and new titles are added every month to expand the offer. Thus, between classics and its own original content, HBO Max aims to seduce and give Netflix a fight with series such as the multi-award winning The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco, and Tokyo Vice by Ansel Elgort, Rachel Keller and Ken Watanabe. In movies, The Batman was one of the most acclaimed, in Robert Pattinson’s version with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, in addition to the 1994 film Little Women and the romantic classic, Do you know Joe Black?. Here is the complete list of releases:

Series Coming to HBO Max

Bunker (New series – May 2)

This new Mexican series tells the story of Vladimiro, the owner of a curious bunker where he spends most of his time painting, cooking, inventing and taking baths in his Jacuzzi.

This is how he gets away from his family problems, work and the pandemic. But fate has a surprise in store for Vladimiro and his apparently calm path is going to cross paths with a series of circumstances full of action, entanglements and, above all, a lot of fun.

The staircase (new series – May 6)

Based on a true story, THE STAIRCASE explores the life of Michael Peterson, his extended North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Wild Romania (new series – May 12)

Recorded for 10 years, this series shows the colorful beauty of Romanian nature. From the Danube River to the Carpathian Mountains, it reviews all the areas of nature and wildlife that have not yet been touched by human activity. A journey that ranges from steep ridges to deep volcanic lakes or mighty rivers that cut through every mountain in its path.

Conversations Between Friends (New Series – May 15)

Frances is in her early 20s and lives in Dublin, where she attends Trinity College with her best friend, Bobbi. Despite previously dating during school, the pair have remained close and occasionally perform poetry together.

Cracks begin to appear in their relationship when they befriend successful writer Melissa and her actor husband Nick and begin spending more time with the pair.

As Frances finds herself on an intense affair with Nick, her friendship with Bobbi and her sense of self are challenged. Adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (New Series – May 16)

An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the famous novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter.

The series tells the story of Clare and Henry, a marriage with a problem… time travel. Starring Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

Weeds (Complete Series – May 28)

In Agrestic, California, lives Nancy (Mary-Louise Parker), a recently widowed mother who ends up selling marijuana to her neighbors in order to maintain the middle-class standard of living that she and her children were accustomed to.

Rooster Days (New Series – May 30)

This new Max Original Argentine series delves into the competitive world of freestyle rap battles, through the stories of Rafaela, León and Andy, three young people who want to earn a place in the famous battles of roosters, while they are in the middle of a dangerous combination of friendship, passion and love.

Movies Coming to HBO Max

Matrix resurrections (May 22)

Neo lives a normal life in San Francisco while his therapist prescribes blue pills. Until Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.