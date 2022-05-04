The movies and series in Star Plus that are perfect to enjoy the Taurus Season

How would you like a Star Plus movie marathon now that we are in the tauro season?

The Sun is in Taurus. It is a time that invites us to enjoy and enjoy everything that awakens our senses. For this hedonistic mood in which what we want most is to stay in our bed to sleep with soft blankets or watch series while we eat something delicious, we have the following recommendations from the catalog of StarPlus. If you are one of those people who finish all their snacks while deciding what they are going to see, here we have four movies for you and a series that you can enjoy in the comfort of your armchair for this taurus season.

The Devil Wears Fashion (2006)

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) got the job of his dreams, but little did he know that being the girlboss’s personal assistant (very taurus) Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) would be so difficult. And is that Priestly is the editor of Runway, a prestigious fashion magazine in New York. This comedy contains a lot of glamor and fashion worthy of the taurus season.

Romeo and Juliet (2013)

Venus, the planet of love, is the ruler of Taurus. For that romantic side of Taurus we recommend Romeo and Juliet, a romance film based on Shakespeare’s classic play. It is directed by Carlo Carlei and stars Douglas Booth and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Family Jewel (2005)

A rom-com that cannot be missed at this time is The Family Jewel, directed by Thomas Bezucha. The film, available at StarPlusnarrates the Christmas vacations in which the executive Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) will meet the family of her boyfriend Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney). What she doesn’t know is that he plans to propose to her with her grandmother’s ring.

Emma (2020)

Directed by Autumn de Wilde, Emma is a film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn and Bill Nighy. Emma Woodhouse is a beautiful, intelligent and quite wealthy queen. The dream of any Taurus. You will be able to see the young woman discover love, as well as fancies costumes that you will love.