the movies and TV series to see if you loved Louisa May Alcott’s novel

If you loved the novel starring Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, you will certainly also know some movies: but have you seen them all? Today we ask ourselves: which and how many TV series and films are based on Little Women by Louisa May Alcott? We wonder because now the cold has arrived and Christmas is upon us. This holiday brings to mind several episodes in some great literary masterpieces, but perhaps most of all the one that is linked most to Christmas is Little Women, the 1868 novel by American writer Louisa May Alcott. The scene at the end of the book is unforgettable, when, after a year of difficulties, joys and sorrows, father March returns home safe and sound from the war just in time to spend the happy and peaceful hours of Christmas with his family.

If we have to think of a moment of relaxation for these dark evenings of cold and rain, we imagine it like this: a nice soft and warm blanket, a cup of hot chocolate, possibly a fireplace with a roaring fire and a good movie. Little Women to watch all together on the sofa. Which and how many film adaptations are there to recover?

Little Women: All the films based on the novel

From black and white cinema films, to the latest releases, films based on Little Women they are always very popular.

In 1918 a Little Women directed by Harley Knoles was shot with Conrad Nagel and Dorothy Bernard, a black and white film. Just like that of 1933, by George Cukor, with Katharine Hepburn and Joan Bennett. Here is a clip in English of the second:

In 1949 Mervyn LeRoy directed a Little Women which cast June Allyson, Peter Lawford, Elizabeth Taylor, and Janet Leigh. A color remake of the previous film of 1933.

Among the most recent versions we find instead the film adaptation of the director Gillian Armstrong of 1994. In the cast Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne, Susan Sarandon; Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis, Claire Danes and Kirsten Dunst. In this film we also find details taken from the author’s biography of the novel, which mingle with the story of its heroines.

In 2019, however, is the film by Greta Gerwig with an exceptional cast composed of Timothée Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson. In this film we not only find the author in Jo more than ever, but the events that happen there are also taken from the other novels of the saga and not only from the first.

Beyond the movies: TV series and cartoons about Little Women

If the films are not enough for you, understandable, know that there are also other adaptations that you can recover.



There is Italian TV drama broadcast in five episodes by Rai in 1955 on the then national program. Directed by Anna Luisa Meneghini and Anton Giulio Majano, the cast includes Lea Padovani, Emma Danieli, Vira Silenti and Maresa Gallo.

A remake was made in 1989. This is the television miniseries entitled Four little women, in the reduction of Lidia Ravera of the previous year and directed by Gianfranco Albano. In the cast Simona Cavallari, Amanda Sandrelli and Pascale Rocard. This adaptation is set in the 90s of the last century.

In 2017 BBC One aired the TV miniseries Little Women, scripted by Heidi Thomas and directed by Vanessa Caswill.



In the end, in the 1980s two souls were drawn from the novel: Little Women, produced by Toei Animation and Kokusai Eigasha and consisting of 26 episodes; One for all, all for one produced by Nippon Animation and consisting of 48 episodes. Someone might remember the theme song sung by Cristina D’Avena:

In short, while we wait for the next film, we have enough material to enjoy the winter evenings between now and Christmas. What is your favorite movie of Little Women? Have you seen them all? We look forward to seeing you in the comments.