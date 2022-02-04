The movies and TV series to see on Valentine’s Day on Amazon Prime Video

Just missing a Valentine’s Day 2022 and with the occasion here is a collection of films and TV series available in the catalog of Amazon Prime Videofor those who want to enjoy a little romance with their loved one.

There is no shortage of romantic classics for all tastes, such as The fabulous world of Améliethe cult musical GreaseAnd One Day (attention, here we need handkerchiefs) or How to get left in ten days, with the McConaughey-Hudson couple for a Valentine’s Day with a smile.

Among the most recent releases, however, the two seasons of Modern Lovethe series on all the shades of contemporary love inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, passing through the stormy stories between exes in the new Amazon Original movie I Want You Back, or thorny workplace relationships in I hate you, no, I love you!, until the new series With Love.

What to see on Valentine’s Day on Prime Video

MODERN LOVE – S2 – The second season of Modern Love is back with a cast of stars and new love and relationship stories told in all their complexity and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name. Rekindling old flames, a night owl girl, a romance with an ex’s ex, a one night stand, and much more – the eight-episode second season brings a series of real-life stories to the screen. confront each other to understand the thousand dynamics of feelings.

READ ALSO: Modern Love, the Amazon series that will make you fall in love

WITH LOVE (available from 11 February) – At the center of the series are the stories of the Diaz brothers, Lily and Jorge, in search of love and their place in the world. Each episode takes place during a different holiday, following different family members through the ups and downs of life on the most important days of the year. Romantic comedy in 5 episodes of one hour each, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett; with Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez. Saint Valentine

I HATE YOU, EVEN NO, I LOVE YOU! (available from February 14th) – Based on Sally Thorne’s best-selling novel I hate you, no, I love you! (published in Italy by Harper Collins), tells the story of an ambitious good girl named Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale), at odds with cold and efficient workplace nemesis Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell). Trapped in a shared office, Lucy starts a fierce competition against Josh, a rivalry that becomes increasingly complicated also due to her attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns into something totally unsuitable. to the working environment.

TIME IS UP – Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo) are two seemingly opposite guys. Vivien wants to enter a prestigious American university to study Physics. For her, her life is a mathematical formula, which always pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a boy haunted by his past. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life will manage to surprise them. Saint Valentine

READ ALSO: Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, from Time is Up to the wedding: “We will get married on Lake Como

AFTER – The film trilogy that tells the complex love affair between Tessa (Josephine Langford), student and model daughter, and the mysterious Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin), starting from their first meeting at university, the moment in which their life has took a totally unexpected turn. A drama romantic inspired by the best-selling novel series of the same name by the American writer Anna Todd.

READ ALSO: After 3, the trailer

MALE SINGULAR – Antonio (Giancarlo Commare) is forced to question all his certainties when he is abandoned by his husband, on whom he depends both psychologically and economically. With the support of his longtime friend, Cristina (Michela Giraud), he must find a new purpose in his life. He goes to live with Denis (Eduardo Valdarnini), a boy who lives a very free life, and starts working in the bakery of Luca (Gianmarco Saurino), a charming friend of the new landlord. Thanks to this new life, he realizes how wrong he has, in the past, to sacrifice his independence for the sake of his relationship. Saint Valentine

READ ALSO: Masculine singular, the trailer

GREASE – Against the backdrop of the fabulous 50s, the love between heartthrob Danny (John Travolta) and sweet Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) ignites: an unforgettable musical in which the group of T-birds and Pink Lady meet and collide with memorable songs and choreographies. It was among the most viewed films of 1978, with a global gross of over $ 394 million, compared to the 6 that went into production. An unforgettable love story between the bullies and the babes of the American boom, which convinced the public and critics for the artistic quality and depth of the issues addressed

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR – Matthew (Emile Hirsch) is a model student on the verge of finishing high school. When he learns that his beautiful neighbor Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) is a former pornstar, Matthew finds the peaceful existence he has led up to that point slipping out of hand. After various vicissitudes, Danielle helps Matthew out of his shell and realize that, sometimes, you have to risk everything for the person he loves.

MR. AND MRS. SMITH – Two newlyweds trapped in the routines of their seemingly boring life as a couple don’t know they are both professional killers hired by two different criminal associations. When both are given the task of murdering the same person, the situation becomes – literally – explosive. Directed by action filmmaker Doug Liman, it was the film that made Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fall in love, making them the most famous couple in Hollywood for several years.

ONE DAY – After a day together, on July 15, 1988, the day of their graduation, Emma Morley (Anne Hathaway) and Dexter Mayhew (Jim Sturgess) begin a friendship that is destined to last a lifetime. She is an ambitious and principled worker who dreams of transforming the world into a better place; he’s a rich, handsome guy who thinks he’s making the world his personal amusement park. Over the next twenty years, on July 15 of each year, the two will experience crucial moments in their relationship

IRIS – The film tells the life of the famous writer and philosopher Iris Murdoch (Judi Dench) and the story of the love, anything but sentimental, between her and her husband John Bayley (Jim Broadbent), a scholar of English literature. For a long time it is she who dictates the rules of their relationship and keeps her husband constantly on the tightrope. Then, in her mature age when Iris is struck by Alzheimer’s disease and begins to forget the words, she who has lived for them, becomes docile and dependent on her husband who rediscovers childish language to continue communicating with her.

CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET? – Believing that the plane is about to crash, Emma tells all her secrets to her unknown seat neighbor. Or so she thinks… until she meets Jack again, the young CEO of the company she works for and who now knows all her embarrassing secrets about her. The film is based on Sophie Kinsella’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. In the cast Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Laverne Cox and Kimiko Glenn.

EMMA. – A delightful new transposition of Jane Austen’s beloved classic from 1815, Emma. (right with the dot) is a brilliant comedy about finding your sweetheart and earning your own happy ending. Beautiful, intelligent and privileged, Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is an unrivaled insatiable “queen bee” in her quiet English town, but she makes some major mistakes dictated by her inexperience and finds herself living in bad relationships and making false steps. to find the love that has always been in front of her.

HOW TO GET LEFT IN TEN DAYS – Benjamin (Matthew McConaughey), single well established in the world of advertising, is betting with a friend that he will be able to be with a woman for more than ten days. But, unfortunately for him, he meets Andie (Kate Hudson), a journalist at work on an article titled “How to Get Left in Ten Days”. The conditions for a love failure are all there, but Ben does not give up, and he will resist as much as possible to the attempts made by Andie to screw everything up.

THE FABULOUS WORLD OF AMELIE – Amélie (Audrey Tautou) since childhood has built a fantastic world, full of dreams of love and beauty. She grew up, she moves to Paris where she works as a waitress. After finding a hidden “treasure” belonging to the former tenant of her apartment, Amélie decides to return it to him and, after seeing the positive consequences of her gesture, she decides to live by doing good to the people around her, dedicating a thought to everyone except to one person: herself.