the movies, Hulk and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We have begun to appreciate Mark Ruffalo in every film of his filmography since the days of Zodiac by David Fincher, and later for the role of Hulk in the MCU. A multifaceted actor, who has never spared himself, covering the most disparate roles and thus becoming the protagonist of a noteworthy career. From his father with bipolar disorder in Tenderly Insanewhich we highly recommend you see, to FBI detective Dylan Rhodes in Now You See Me.

Between best known Mark Ruffalo films, in addition to those that we will mention later, we remember: Collateral by Michael Mann; the horror film The Dentist; the comedy A Hostess in the Clouds; Oscar winner Jane Campion’s In the Cut; Rob Reiner’s Family Vices; The Boys Are Well by Lisa Cholodenko. Not only that: we saw him act in Everything Can Change, and recently in Bad waters by Todd Haynes. In addition, we remember the participation of him in Shutter Island from Martin Scorsese.

Mark Ruffalo: films and roles to be rediscovered

Mark Ruffalo is undoubtedly a well-rounded actor, and he is unstoppable: his proves it filmography. His passion for cinema took him far, even when his own career seemed over. Because yes, a personal event took him away from the spotlight in 2002. Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk star in the MCU films, had to fight against a brain tumor, whose operation – which was successful – caused him partial facial paralysis. The risk of not being able to act was high, but the actor came out just fine, demonstrating his fighting nature. The only permanent problem related to that period of his life is hearing loss in one ear.

More than characters with diseases, Mark Ruffalo has often played the part of the investigator in his films. An example is precisely Now You See Me, even if in the film we discover that nothing is what it seems. Consequently, are we sure there is nothing else behind his detective role? Another example is Zodiacin which Mark Ruffalo plays a policeman ready to find out who is the serial killer of the Zodiac.

But the investigation is not just a matter of FBI detectives and relevant authorities, but also of journalists who want the truth at any cost. That’s what happens there The Spotlight Case, where Michael Rezendes (Ruffalo) and other reporters reveal the sexual abuse perpetrated by a circle of priests. Incidentally, the film is based on a true story, such as Zodiac, which makes the film even more enjoyable. The intact film tells the real events that came to light after The Boston Globe newspaper’s investigation of Archbishop Bernard Francis Law. The latter was accused of covering up many cases of pedophilia which occurred in various parishes.

Mark Ruffalo and the comedies of his filmography

Not just investigations. In the career of the actor there are also several romantic comedies. Now we will mention a couple of must-see films to spend an evening in total relaxation.

Mark Ruffalo has taken part in many romantic comedies, some more popular than others for the balance of humor, romance and drama. On the other hand, if this were not the case, they would not be called comedies. To report and review as soon as possible is If only that were true. The actor plays the man, David Abbott, who has lost his wife and can’t get over it. The situation will change when he meets Elizabeth, or rather his spirit of her. The latter remained in a coma after a car accident. The two will discover that they have more in common than they could have imagined: destiny.

Another romantic comedy certainly is 30 years in a second, which sees him co-star alongside Jennifer Garner. Jenna Rink is a young girl who can’t wait to grow up. So on her birthday she expresses her desire to become a thirty year old. As she grows up, she discovers that she is everything she ever wanted: she works for a major fashion magazine, she is beautiful and she has a boyfriend. However, she discovers, with great regret, that she has no relations with her childhood best friend (Mark Ruffalo). From here she will realize that her new life is not as exciting as she thought it would be.

The drama is upon us

Comedies yes, but drama is also not lacking in Mark Ruffalo’s films. An example is The Normal Heartthe TV movie directed by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee). The actor plays Ned Weeks, a famous New York writer and openly homosexual. Reading an article in the New York Times, the protagonist discovers that a rare form of cancer is killing the gay community. We are talking about the disease now known as AIDS. Ned’s life changes when he contacts Felix Turner, the reporter for the print magazine, to ask him to give relevance to the news. The film takes an even more dramatic turn as Turner begins to exhibit the first symptoms of the disease.

Another dramatic film, but which sees Mark Ruffalo in a minor role, is If you leave me I delete you, which has now become a cult. The actor plays the role of Stan Fink, one of the two Lacuna technicians who deal with the erasing of the memory first of Clementine and then of Joel. A small but important role in a film starring Jim Carrey (Joel) and Kate Winslet (Clementine).

Mark Ruffalo: the Hulk movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

There is a particular role for which Mark Ruffalo is much loved and is that of Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films; a part that made him famous among fans of the genre and comics, and among long-time nerds. Mark Ruffalo first appears as the Hulk in the 2012 film The Avengers, directed by Joss Whedon. The scientist Bruce Banner transforms himself into the strong green character when he feels danger, when he feels threatened; an aspect of his being of him that he initially fails to appreciate.

The actor later appeared at the end of the credits of Iron Man 3 (2013). In the scene Tony Stark, lying on a cot, wakes up Dr. Bruce Banner, who had fallen asleep listening to his story. We saw Mark Ruffalo leave Earth in the finale of Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Thor: Ragnarok we find the Hulk changed, and Thor is forced by the Grand Master to fight against his old friend, after having fallen on the planet Saakar. The latter asks his friend to run away with him to save Asgard, who returns to being Bruce Banner only after seeing a recording of Black Widow. We remember in fact that their relationship is very deep.

Finally, Mark Ruffalo’s last major appearances as the Hulk date back to the movies Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). His character also appeared in a cameo in Captain Marvel (2019) and in the credits of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In that scene, Bruce Banner appears to have returned to himself after becoming Professor Hulk during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The actor also voiced his character in What If…?the Disney + series.

Will Mark Ruffalo return as the Hulk?

We’ve seen the character’s past, but when will we see Mark Ruffalo playing the Hulk in the Marvel movies and series again? The actor will be the scientist again in the next series She-Hulk, dedicated to Bruce Banner’s cousin. Hero is Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City attorney whose life changed after an accident. The woman received a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops the same powers as the Hulk, which also affects her life as a lawyer. The series will debut by the end of 2022 on Disney +.

It also appears that the character will have a standalone movie based on the hit comic miniseries World War Hulk. The film should already be in the works at Marvel Studios, but for the moment the official announcement has not arrived. Finally, Mark Ruffalo was spotted next to the star of Moon Knight Oscar Isaac in front of the same hotel in Budapest while filming was in progress. The actor preferred not to spoil anything about the upcoming series, nor to talk about him “very likely” involvement. The series will be available on Disney + starting in March 30, 2022.